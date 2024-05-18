Subscribe
Navarrete vs Berinchyk results, start time, live stream, main card, prelims

Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk live results from Pechanga Arena San Diego

Boxing
By Parviz Iskenderov
Emanuel Navarrete faces Denys Berinchyk live from Pechanga Arena San Diego
Emanuel Navarrete and Denys Berinchyk at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA, USA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Emanuel Navarrete faces Denys Berinchyk in the main event live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, May 18. Mexico’s three-division world champion and Olympic silver medalist of Ukraine clash for the vacant WBO lightweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

29-year-old Emanuel Navarrete (18-0, 9 KOs) of San Juan Zitlaltepec looks to land a world title in his fourth weight class. 35-year-old Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) of Krasnodon, Luhansk Oblast goes through the ropes in the U.S. for the first time and makes his first attempt to become champion as a pro.

In the 12-round co-main event, San Diego’s 32-year-old southpaw Giovani Santillan (32-0, 17 KOs) takes on 23-year-old Brian Norman Jr. (25-0, 19 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO welterweight belt.

Headlining the Navarrete vs Berinchyk prelims, 24-year-old Richard Torrez Jr (9-0, 9 KOs) of Tulare, California clashes with 30-year-old Brandon Moore (14-0, 8 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, May 18
Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT
Prelims: 7:10 pm ET / 4:10 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Sunday, May 19
Time: 2 am BST

Other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date and time vary by location

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBO lightweight title
  • Giovani Santillan vs. Brian Norman Jr, 12 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

  • Richard Torrez Jr vs. Brandon Moore, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Jonny Mansour vs. Anel Dudo, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Emiliano Vargas vs. Angel Varela Urena, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Alan Garcia vs. Wilfredo Flores, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Jonathan Lopez vs. Edgar Ortega, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Art Barrera vs. Levy Josue Garcia Benitez, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk results

Stay tuned for Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk live results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

