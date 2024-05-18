Navarrete vs Berinchyk results, start time, live stream, main card, prelims

Emanuel Navarrete faces Denys Berinchyk in the main event live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, May 18. Mexico’s three-division world champion and Olympic silver medalist of Ukraine clash for the vacant WBO lightweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

29-year-old Emanuel Navarrete (18-0, 9 KOs) of San Juan Zitlaltepec looks to land a world title in his fourth weight class. 35-year-old Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) of Krasnodon, Luhansk Oblast goes through the ropes in the U.S. for the first time and makes his first attempt to become champion as a pro.

In the 12-round co-main event, San Diego’s 32-year-old southpaw Giovani Santillan (32-0, 17 KOs) takes on 23-year-old Brian Norman Jr. (25-0, 19 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO welterweight belt.

Headlining the Navarrete vs Berinchyk prelims, 24-year-old Richard Torrez Jr (9-0, 9 KOs) of Tulare, California clashes with 30-year-old Brandon Moore (14-0, 8 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, May 18

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

Prelims: 7:10 pm ET / 4:10 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports

Date: Sunday, May 19

Time: 2 am BST

Other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date and time vary by location

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBO lightweight title

Giovani Santillan vs. Brian Norman Jr, 12 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

Richard Torrez Jr vs. Brandon Moore, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Jonny Mansour vs. Anel Dudo, 4 rounds, lightweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Angel Varela Urena, 6 rounds, lightweight

Alan Garcia vs. Wilfredo Flores, 8 rounds, lightweight

Jonathan Lopez vs. Edgar Ortega, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Art Barrera vs. Levy Josue Garcia Benitez, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk results

Stay tuned for Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk live results.