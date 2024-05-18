Navarrete vs Berinchyk results, start time, live stream, main card, prelims

Emanuel Navarrete faces Denys Berinchyk in the main event live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, May 18. Mexico’s three-division world champion and Olympic silver medalist of Ukraine clash for the vacant WBO lightweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
29-year-old Emanuel Navarrete (18-0, 9 KOs) of San Juan Zitlaltepec looks to land a world title in his fourth weight class. 35-year-old Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) of Krasnodon, Luhansk Oblast goes through the ropes in the U.S. for the first time and makes his first attempt to become champion as a pro.
In the 12-round co-main event, San Diego’s 32-year-old southpaw Giovani Santillan (32-0, 17 KOs) takes on 23-year-old Brian Norman Jr. (25-0, 19 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO welterweight belt.
Headlining the Navarrete vs Berinchyk prelims, 24-year-old Richard Torrez Jr (9-0, 9 KOs) of Tulare, California clashes with 30-year-old Brandon Moore (14-0, 8 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, May 18
Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT
Prelims: 7:10 pm ET / 4:10 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Sunday, May 19
Time: 2 am BST
Other countries
Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date and time vary by location
Fight card
Get the full fight card and results below.
Main card
- Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBO lightweight title
- Giovani Santillan vs. Brian Norman Jr, 12 rounds, welterweight
Prelims
- Richard Torrez Jr vs. Brandon Moore, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Jonny Mansour vs. Anel Dudo, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Emiliano Vargas vs. Angel Varela Urena, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Alan Garcia vs. Wilfredo Flores, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Jonathan Lopez vs. Edgar Ortega, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
- Art Barrera vs. Levy Josue Garcia Benitez, 4 rounds, junior welterweight
Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk results
Stay tuned for Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk live results.