Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Video: Richard Torrez Jr drops & stops Brandon Moore in fifth round

Richard Torrez Jr TKO's Brandon Moore on Navarrete vs Berinchyk card live from Pechanga Arena San Diego

BoxingNewsResultsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Richard Torrez Jr remained unbeaten and handed Brandon Moore his first career defeat on Saturday, May 18 live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. The pair battled it out on the top of prelims, leading to the ESPN-televised card topped by Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk.

The scheduled for eight rounds heavyweight bout ended prior to the final bell. The Tulare, California southpaw first dropped his opponent with a big left hand. The gutsy Lakeland, Florida native got back on his feet and beat the eight count. As the fight resumed, Torrez Jr was right back at him with another barrage of punches. Referee Thomas Taylor stepped in to save Moore from further punishment at 1 minute and 39 seconds into the fifth round.

With the victory by TKO, 24-year-old Richard Torrez Jr made his second successful ring appearance for the year and improved to 10-0, 10 KOs. 30-year-old Brandon Moore, who also fought for the second time this year, dropped to 14-1, 8 KOs.

Get Navarrete vs Berinchyk full fight card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.