Video: Richard Torrez Jr drops & stops Brandon Moore in fifth round

Richard Torrez Jr remained unbeaten and handed Brandon Moore his first career defeat on Saturday, May 18 live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. The pair battled it out on the top of prelims, leading to the ESPN-televised card topped by Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk.

The scheduled for eight rounds heavyweight bout ended prior to the final bell. The Tulare, California southpaw first dropped his opponent with a big left hand. The gutsy Lakeland, Florida native got back on his feet and beat the eight count. As the fight resumed, Torrez Jr was right back at him with another barrage of punches. Referee Thomas Taylor stepped in to save Moore from further punishment at 1 minute and 39 seconds into the fifth round.

With the victory by TKO, 24-year-old Richard Torrez Jr made his second successful ring appearance for the year and improved to 10-0, 10 KOs. 30-year-old Brandon Moore, who also fought for the second time this year, dropped to 14-1, 8 KOs.

