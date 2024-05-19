Subscribe
Video: Denys Berinchyk lifts world title by decision against Emanuel Navarrete

Denys Berinchyk takes split decision against Emanuel Navarrete to become new WBO 135 lbs champion

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ukraine has its second world champion crowned for the day, as Denys Berinchyk bested Mexico’s Emanuel Navarrete on Saturday, May 18. The pair battled it out for the vacant WBO lightweight title live on ESPN from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Berinchyk spoilt Navarrete attempt to become a four-division world champion by split decision. One judge scored the fight 116-112 in favor of the San Juan Zitlaltepec native. Two other judges had 115-113 and 116-112 for the Olympic silver medalist of Krasnodon, Luhansk Oblast.

As a result, unbeaten 35-year-old Denys Berinchyk, who made his U.S. debut, became a new WBO 135-pound champion and improved to 19-0, 9 KOs. 29-year-old Emanuel Navarrete dropped to 38-2-1, 31 KOs.

In his post-fight interview, Berinchyk said he wanted to face Sakur Stevenson, Keyshawn Davis or Raymond Muratalla.

Earlier on May 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine defeated British Tyson Fury by split decision to become the first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion.

Get Navarrete vs Berinchyk full fight card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

