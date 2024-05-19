Video: Brian Norman Jr KO’s Giovani Santillan with uppercut to land interim title

Brian Norman Jr pulled an upset on May 18, when he faced local favorite Giovani Santillan at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The contest served as the co-feature on the card headlined by Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk live on ESPN. The pair battled it out for the interim WBO welterweight title.

The scheduled for 12 rounds clash didn’t go the full distance. The 23-year-old Decatur, Georgia native bloodied and several times sent the 32-year-old San Diego southpaw to the canvas with the big uppercuts. Referee Ray Corona called it a day at 1 minute and 33 seconds into the 10th round.

With the victory by knockout, Brian Norman Jr claimed the interim WBO 147-pound belt, remained undefeated and improved to 26-0, 20 KOs, 1 NC. Giovani Santillan dropped to 32-1, 17 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

