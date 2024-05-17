Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk weigh-in video

Emanuel Navarrete and Denys Berinchyk battle it out for the vacant WBO lightweight title at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, May 18. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Mexico’s three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (18-0, 9 KOs) looks to become a four-weight king. Olympic silver medalist Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) of Ukraine fights for his first world title and make U.S. debut. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 135-pound championship limit.

In the co-main event, San Diego’s undefeated Giovani Santillan (32-0, 17 KOs) faces unbeaten Brian Norman Jr. (25-0, 19 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia. The pair squares off for the interim WBO welterweight belt. The weight limit is 147 pounds.

Also on the card, Richard Torrez Jr. (9-0, 9 KOs) of Tulare, California and Brandon Moore (14-0, 8 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida clash at heavyweight.

Get Navarrete vs Berinchyk full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Navarrete vs Berinchyk fight card

Main card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBO lightweight title

Giovani Santillan vs. Brian Norman Jr, 12 rounds, welterweight

Prelims