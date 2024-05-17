Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk weigh-in video

Emanuel Navarrete and Denys Berinchyk battle it out for the vacant WBO lightweight title at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, May 18. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Mexico’s three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (18-0, 9 KOs) looks to become a four-weight king. Olympic silver medalist Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) of Ukraine fights for his first world title and make U.S. debut. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 135-pound championship limit.
In the co-main event, San Diego’s undefeated Giovani Santillan (32-0, 17 KOs) faces unbeaten Brian Norman Jr. (25-0, 19 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia. The pair squares off for the interim WBO welterweight belt. The weight limit is 147 pounds.
Also on the card, Richard Torrez Jr. (9-0, 9 KOs) of Tulare, California and Brandon Moore (14-0, 8 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida clash at heavyweight.
Get Navarrete vs Berinchyk full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
Navarrete vs Berinchyk fight card
Main card
- Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBO lightweight title
- Giovani Santillan vs. Brian Norman Jr, 12 rounds, welterweight
Prelims
- Richard Torrez Jr vs. Brandon Moore, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Jonny Mansour vs. Anel Dudo, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Emiliano Vargas vs. Angel Varela Urena, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Charlie Sheehy vs. Manuel Jaimes, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Alan Garcia vs. Wilfredo Flores, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Jonathan Lopez vs. Edgar Ortega, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
- Art Barrera vs. Levy Josue Garcia Benitez, 4 rounds, junior welterweight