Live results: David Benavidez stops Zurdo Ramirez to claim titles – Video

David Benavidez looks to become a three-division world champion as he challenges Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez for his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles. The two former sparring partners clash in the main event of PBC PPV on Prime Video, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 2. The Mexico vs Mexico showdown takes place during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Undefeated 29-year-old Phoenix, Arizona native Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) is a former two-time WBC super middleweight champion, who currently holds the WBC and WBA “Regular” light heavyweight titles.

Once-beaten 34-year-old southpaw Zurdo Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, also a two-division world champion, makes the second defense of his unified 200-pound titles.

The co-feature is an all-Mexican world championship bout, featuring Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) defending his WBA super middleweight title against former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs).

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On the Benavidez vs Zurdo undercard, Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) and Angel Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs) meet in an all-Mexican super lightweight bout.

A super bantamweight battle sees Mexican-born, San Diego-based Jorge Chavez (15-0-1, 8 KOs) take on Jose “Tito” Sanchez (15-0, 9 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA.

A super welterweight bout pits Mexican-born, Las Vegas-based Isaac Lucero (18-0, 14 KOs) against Argentinian-born, Spain-based Ismael Flores (17-1-1, 12 KOs).

Benavidez vs Zurdo results

Main card

David Benavidez def. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez by KO (R6, 2:59) | Watch video

Jaime Munguia def. Armando Resendiz by unanimous decision (117-111, 119-109, 120-108) | Watch video

Oscar Duarte def. Angel Fierro by split decision (115-113, 112-116, 116-112) | Watch video

Jose Tito Sanchez def. Jorge Chavez by TKO (R10, 2:30) | Watch video

Ismael Flores def. Isaac Lucero by unanimous decision (98-92, 99-91, 98-92) | Watch video

Prelims

Daniel Blancas def. Raul Salomon by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90)

Dylan Capetillo def. James William Pierce by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)

Juan Carrillo def. Marlo Delgado by KO (R4, 2:59)

Non-televised undercard

Petr Khamukov def. Bernard Joseph by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 98-92)

Julio Ocampo Hernandez vs. Carlos Lewis – split draw (58-56, 57-57, 56-58)

Javier Meza def. Damonte Smith by KO (R5)

Jordan Palacios def. Sean Waugh by TKO (R2)

Benavidez vs Zurdo live blog May 3, 2026 1:25 AM EDT David Benavidez Post-Fight Interview In his post-fight interview, David Benavidez said he knew he would come out on top.



“I love Gilberto Ramirez. You know, we came up together,” Benavidez said. “We came up sparring together. I got him ready for his world championship fights, and he got me ready for my world championship fight. So I’m kind of sad it had to happen like this.”



“I love Zurdo Ramirez, but you know, it is what it is in here. There’s only one Monstro.” May 3, 2026 1:10 AM EDT David Benavidez stops Zurdo Ramirez in sixth round to become new champion David Benavidez (32-0, 26 KOs) defeats Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-2, 30 KOs) via stoppage in the sixth round to become the new WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion, claiming a world title in his third weight class.



On his way to victory, Benavidez forced Ramirez to take a knee in the fourth and sixth rounds.



The stoppage came at 2:59 of the sixth round as referee Thomas Taylor waved the fight off after reaching the count of eight, seeing that Ramirez was not getting back up on his feet to continue. May 3, 2026 12:58 AM EDT Benavidez knocks down Zurdo At the end of the fourth round, Benavidez scores a knockdown, forcing Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez to take a knee after a barrage of punches. May 3, 2026 12:50 AM EDT Video: Benavidez vs Zurdo Underway The fight between David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is underway. May 3, 2026 12:33 AM EDT Video: David Benavidez Backstage This video shows David Benavidez backstage as he prepares for his fight against Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. May 3, 2026 12:29 AM EDT Video: Zurdo Ramirez Backstage Here’s a video showing Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez working the punching mitts as he prepares to face David Benavidez. May 3, 2026 12:28 AM EDT Video: Benavidez vs Zurdo – Final Face-Off Here’s a clip from the weigh-ins as David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez face off one last time before fight night. May 3, 2026 12:22 AM EDT Main Event: David Benavidez vs Zurdo Ramirez It’s time for the main event, featuring David Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, challenging fellow two-division world champion and former sparring partner Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, for his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles.



Benavidez makes his attempt to become a three-weight world champion, while Ramirez makes the second defence of his 200-pound belts.



The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. David Benavidez and Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez face off at the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions May 3, 2026 12:19 AM EDT Jaime Munguia defeats Armando Resendiz by decision to claim title Jaime Munguia (46-2, 36 KOs) defeats Armando Resendiz (16-3, 11 KOs) by unanimous decision in a 12-round bout to become the new WBA super middleweight champion. The judges scored the fight 117-111, 119-109, and 120-108.



With the win, Munguia captures the title in his second weight class. May 3, 2026 12:06 AM EDT Resendiz vs Munguia – Back and Forth Here’s another fight clip showing Armando Resendiz and Jaime Munguia as they trade combinations. May 2, 2026 11:39 PM EDT Resendiz vs Munguia Underway The world title clash between Armando Resendiz and Jaime Munguia is underway. May 2, 2026 11:28 PM EDT Video: Resendiz vs Munguia Final Faceoff In case you missed it, here are Armando Resendiz and Jaime Munguia as they face off one last time at the weigh-in ahead of their clash. May 2, 2026 11:13 PM EDT Co-feature: Armando Resendiz vs Jaime Munguia It’s time for the co-feature as Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) defends his WBA super middleweight title against former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs). This all-Mexican world championship showdown is scheduled for 12 rounds. Armando Resendiz and Jaime Munguia during the faceoff at the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions May 2, 2026 11:08 PM EDT Oscar Duarte defeats Angel Fierro by decision Oscar Duarte (31-2-1, 23 KOs) defeats Angel Fierro (23-5-2, 18 KOs) by split decision in a 10-round bout. The judges scored the fight 115-113, 112-116, and 116-112.



With the win, Duarte retains his WBO NABO and WBC Silver super lightweight titles. May 2, 2026 10:12 PM EDT Up next: Oscar Duarte vs Angel Fierro Up next is an all-Mexican bout between Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) and Angel Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs). Fierro missed the super lightweight limit by 3.4 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds. Oscar Duarte and Angel Fierro during the faceoff at the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions May 2, 2026 10:04 PM EDT Jose Tito Sanchez stops Jorge Chavez in 10th round Jose Tito Sanchez (16-0, 10 KOs) defeats Jorge Chavez (15-1-1, 8 KOs) by tenth-round TKO in a super bantamweight bout. The stoppage came at 2:30 of the round.



On his way to victory, Sanchez sent Chavez down twice in the final round. May 2, 2026 9:49 PM EDT Chavez vs Sanchez Underway Here’s a clip from the super lightweight showdown between Jorge Chavez and Jose “Tito” Sanchez as it gets underway. May 2, 2026 9:12 PM EDT Next up: Jorge Chavez vs Jose Tito Sanchez Up next, Mexican-born, San Diego-based Jorge Chavez (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Jose “Tito” Sanchez (15-0, 9 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA, square off in a 10-round super bantamweight bout. Jorge Chavez and Jose "Tito" Sanchez during the faceoff at the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions May 2, 2026 9:08 PM EDT Ismael Flores defeats Isaac Lucero by decision Ismael Flores (18-1-1, 12 KOs) defeats Isaac Lucero (18-1, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision in a 10-round super welterweight bout. The judges scored the fight 98-92, 99-91, and 98-92. May 2, 2026 8:43 PM EDT Official: Spence faces Tszyu in Australia this July The return of Errol Spence Jr against Tim Tszyu has been confirmed. The fight airs live on Prime Video PPV on July 25 from Australia. Errol Spence Jr vs Tim Tszyu -live from Australia on July 25, 2026 | PBC May 2, 2026 8:11 PM EDT Rolly Romero Previews Benavidez vs Zurdo Rolando “Rolly” Romero shares his thoughts on the upcoming main event between David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. May 2, 2026 7:52 PM EDT First up on PPV: Isaac Lucero vs Ismael Flores Kicking off the PPV card, Mexican-born, Las Vegas-based Isaac Lucero (18-0, 14 KOs) and Argentinian-born, Spain-based Ismael Flores (17-1-1, 12 KOs) clash for the WBO NABO super welterweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. Isaac Lucero and Ismael Flores during the faceoff at the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions May 2, 2026 7:48 PM EDT Daniel Blancas defeats Raul Salomon by decision Daniel Blancas (15-0, 7 KOs) defeats Raul Salomon (16-4-1, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision in a 10-round super middleweight bout. The judges scored the fight 99-91, 99-91, and 100-90. May 2, 2026 6:45 PM EDT Dylan Capetillo defeats James William Pierce by decision In the second fight on the prelims, Dylan Capetillo (2-0, 1 KO) defeats James William Pierce (2-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision in a four-round lightweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 39-37. May 2, 2026 6:19 PM EDT Petr Khamukov defeats Bernard Joseph by decision In another non-televised bout, Petr Khamukov (14-1, 6 KOs) defeated Bernard Joseph (12-4-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 99-91, 99-91, and 98-92.



There was an over 7-pound difference between the two fighters, with Khamukov weighing in at 160.9 lbs, while Joseph was 168.2 lbs. May 2, 2026 6:16 PM EDT Javier Meza TKOs Damonte Smith in fifth round Also on the non-televised undercard, Javier Meza (6-0, 3 KOs) defeated Damonte Smith (3-1, 1 KO) by fifth-round stoppage in a super lightweight bout. On his way to victory, Meza dropped Smith twice, prompting referee Thomas Taylor to step in and save Smith from further punishment. May 2, 2026 6:13 PM EDT Julio Ocampo Hernandez and Carlos Lewis fight to split draw Earlier today, Julio Ocampo Hernandez (9-0-1, 5 KOs) and Carlos Lewis (5-1-1, 3 KOs) battled to a split draw in a six-round lightweight bout on the non-televised undercard. The judges scored the fight 58-56, 57-57, and 56-58. May 2, 2026 5:58 PM EDT Juan Carrillo KOs Marlo Delgado in fourth round Juan Carrillo (15-0, 11 KOs) defeats Marlo Delgado (8-1, 6 KOs) by fourth-round knockout in a light heavyweight bout. The finish came at 2:59 of the round with a body shot. May 2, 2026 5:37 PM EDT First on Prime Prelims Now Live The preliminary card is now live – you can watch it above.



Daniel Blancas (14-0, 7 KOs) vs. Raul Salomon (16-3-1, 14 KOs), 10 rounds, super middleweight



Dylan Capetillo (1-0, 1 KO) vs. James William Pierce (2-0, 2 KOs), 4 rounds, lightweight



Juan Carrillo (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Marlo Delgado (8-0, 6 KOs), 8 rounds, light heavyweight May 2, 2026 4:57 PM EDT Video: Full PPV Card Weigh-In Here’s the full video of the main card weigh-in as the fighters battling on PPV tip the scales and face off.



David Benavidez, who currently holds the WBC and WBA Regular 175 lbs titles, successfully made weight at more than 3 pounds under the 200-pound limit, while Zurdo Ramirez was spot on at 200 lbs.



Angel Fierro Lucero missed the 140-pound limit for his bout against Oscar Duarte. May 2, 2026 4:44 PM EDT Video: Prelims – Full Weigh-In Here’s the full weigh-in video of the preliminary bouts.



Among the bouts, Daniel Blancas (14-0, 7 KOs) takes on Raul Salomon (16-3-1, 14 KOs), and Juan Carrillo (14-0, 10 KOs) battles Marlo Delgado (8-0, 6 KOs).



A change on the card sees Dylan Capetillo (1-0, 1 KO) now facing James William Pierce, who replaced Martin Caraballo. May 2, 2026 5:57 AM EDT Fighter Faceoffs Watch the compilation as the fighters featured on the PPV and preliminary cards face off one last time ahead of the fights. May 2, 2026 3:47 AM EDT Undercard Press Conference Here’s what the fighters featured on the Benavidez vs Zurdo undercard had to say at the press conference. May 2, 2026 1:54 AM EDT Final Press Conference In case you missed it, watch the final press conference as David Benavidez and Zurdo Ramirez preview their bout. May 2, 2026 12:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time Benavidez vs Zurdo airs live on Prime Video PPV at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The prelims start at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.



In case you missed it – watch Gloves Off below.