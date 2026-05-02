Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Benavidez weighs in more than 3 pounds under limit for Zurdo bout

David Benavidez and Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez successfully weigh in for their unified 200-pound title showdown in Las Vegas, headlining PBC PPV

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
David Benavidez during the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Zurdo Ramirez in Las Vegas
David Benavidez during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their Mexico vs Mexico showdown on May 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Both fighters made the required 200-pound weight limit, making it official for the unified WBA and WBO titles. The contest headlines PBC PPV on Prime Video, during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

  • Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) came in at 196.8 lbs, which is 22.5 lbs more than what he weighed for his previous bout against Anthony Yarde last November, and 3.2 lbs less than the 200-pound limit. Going up against Ramirez, the Phoenix two-division world champion looks to become a champion in his third weight class.
  • Mexico’s two-weight champion Zurdo Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) tipped the scales at 200 lbs for the second defense of his unified belts.

In the co-feature, Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) weighed in at 167 lbs for his WBA 168-pound championship defense against fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs). Former champion Munguia registered 167.4 lbs for his latest attempt to win a title in his second weight class.

Advertisement

On the undercard, Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) weighed 139.8 lbs for his all-Mexican clash with Angel Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs). Lucero missed the 140-pound limit, coming in at 143.4 lbs.

Mexican-born, San Diego-based Jorge Chavez (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Jose “Tito” Sanchez (15-0, 9 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA, weighed 122 lbs and 121.2 lbs, respectively.

Among the prelims, Las Vegas-native Dylan Capetillo (1-0, 1 KO) weighed 136.2 lbs for his bout against Omaha’s James William Pierce, who was 134.8 lbs. Pierce replaced Martin Caraballo.

See the weigh-in photos, along with the current Benavidez vs Zurdo lineup and weights below.

David Benavidez raising his hands during the weigh-in
David Benavidez raising his hands during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions
Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez during the weigh-in
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions
David Benavidez and Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez during the faceoff
David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez face off at the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions
David Benavidez and Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez during the weigh-in
David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions
Armando Resendiz and Jaime Munguia during the weigh-in
Armando Resendiz and Jaime Munguia during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions
Oscar Duarte and Angel Fierro during the weigh-in
Oscar Duarte and Angel Fierro during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions
Jorge Chavez and Jose "Tito" Sanchez during the weigh-in
Jorge Chavez and Jose “Tito” Sanchez during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions
Isaac Lucero and Ismael Flores during the weigh-in
Isaac Lucero and Ismael Flores during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions
Daniel Blancas and Raul Salomon during the weigh-in
Daniel Blancas and Raul Salomon during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions
Dylan Capetillo and James William Pierce during the weigh-in
Dylan Capetillo and James William Pierce during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions
Juan Carrillo and Marlo Delgado during the weigh-in
Juan Carrillo and Marlo Delgado during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Benavidez vs Zurdo current fight card and weights

Main card

  • Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (200 lbs) vs. David Benavidez (196.8 lbs)
  • Armando Resendiz (167 lbs) vs. Jaime Munguia (167.4 lbs)
  • Oscar Duarte (139.8 lbs) vs. Angel Fierro (143.4 lbs)
  • Jorge Chavez (122 lbs) vs. Jose Tito Sanchez (121.2 lbs)
  • Isaac Lucero (155.6 lbs) vs. Ismael Flores (155.2 lbs)

Prelims

  • Daniel Blancas (166.8 lbs) vs. Raul Salomon (167.4 lbs)
  • Dylan Capetillo (136.2 lbs) vs. James William Pierce (134.8 lbs)
  • Juan Carrillo (177.4 lbs) vs. Marlo Delgado (177.6 lbs)

Non-televised undercard

  • Jordan Palacios (141.4) vs. Sean Waugh (139)
  • Julio Ocampo Hernandez (139 lbs lbs) vs. Carlos Lewis (139.2 lbs lbs)
  • Javier Meza (141 lbs) vs. Damonte Smith (141.4 lbs)
  • Petr Khamukov (160.8 lbs) vs. Bernard Joseph (168.2 lbs)
Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here