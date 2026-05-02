Photos: Benavidez weighs in more than 3 pounds under limit for Zurdo bout

David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their Mexico vs Mexico showdown on May 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Both fighters made the required 200-pound weight limit, making it official for the unified WBA and WBO titles. The contest headlines PBC PPV on Prime Video, during Cinco de Mayo weekend.
- Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) came in at 196.8 lbs, which is 22.5 lbs more than what he weighed for his previous bout against Anthony Yarde last November, and 3.2 lbs less than the 200-pound limit. Going up against Ramirez, the Phoenix two-division world champion looks to become a champion in his third weight class.
- Mexico’s two-weight champion Zurdo Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) tipped the scales at 200 lbs for the second defense of his unified belts.
In the co-feature, Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) weighed in at 167 lbs for his WBA 168-pound championship defense against fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs). Former champion Munguia registered 167.4 lbs for his latest attempt to win a title in his second weight class.
On the undercard, Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) weighed 139.8 lbs for his all-Mexican clash with Angel Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs). Lucero missed the 140-pound limit, coming in at 143.4 lbs.
Mexican-born, San Diego-based Jorge Chavez (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Jose “Tito” Sanchez (15-0, 9 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA, weighed 122 lbs and 121.2 lbs, respectively.
Among the prelims, Las Vegas-native Dylan Capetillo (1-0, 1 KO) weighed 136.2 lbs for his bout against Omaha’s James William Pierce, who was 134.8 lbs. Pierce replaced Martin Caraballo.
See the weigh-in photos, along with the current Benavidez vs Zurdo lineup and weights below.
Benavidez vs Zurdo current fight card and weights
Main card
- Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (200 lbs) vs. David Benavidez (196.8 lbs)
- Armando Resendiz (167 lbs) vs. Jaime Munguia (167.4 lbs)
- Oscar Duarte (139.8 lbs) vs. Angel Fierro (143.4 lbs)
- Jorge Chavez (122 lbs) vs. Jose Tito Sanchez (121.2 lbs)
- Isaac Lucero (155.6 lbs) vs. Ismael Flores (155.2 lbs)
Prelims
- Daniel Blancas (166.8 lbs) vs. Raul Salomon (167.4 lbs)
- Dylan Capetillo (136.2 lbs) vs. James William Pierce (134.8 lbs)
- Juan Carrillo (177.4 lbs) vs. Marlo Delgado (177.6 lbs)
Non-televised undercard
- Jordan Palacios (141.4) vs. Sean Waugh (139)
- Julio Ocampo Hernandez (139 lbs lbs) vs. Carlos Lewis (139.2 lbs lbs)
- Javier Meza (141 lbs) vs. Damonte Smith (141.4 lbs)
- Petr Khamukov (160.8 lbs) vs. Bernard Joseph (168.2 lbs)