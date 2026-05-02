Photos: Benavidez weighs in more than 3 pounds under limit for Zurdo bout

David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their Mexico vs Mexico showdown on May 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Both fighters made the required 200-pound weight limit, making it official for the unified WBA and WBO titles. The contest headlines PBC PPV on Prime Video, during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) came in at 196.8 lbs, which is 22.5 lbs more than what he weighed for his previous bout against Anthony Yarde last November, and 3.2 lbs less than the 200-pound limit. Going up against Ramirez, the Phoenix two-division world champion looks to become a champion in his third weight class.

Mexico’s two-weight champion Zurdo Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) tipped the scales at 200 lbs for the second defense of his unified belts.

In the co-feature, Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) weighed in at 167 lbs for his WBA 168-pound championship defense against fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs). Former champion Munguia registered 167.4 lbs for his latest attempt to win a title in his second weight class.

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On the undercard, Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) weighed 139.8 lbs for his all-Mexican clash with Angel Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs). Lucero missed the 140-pound limit, coming in at 143.4 lbs.

Mexican-born, San Diego-based Jorge Chavez (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Jose “Tito” Sanchez (15-0, 9 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA, weighed 122 lbs and 121.2 lbs, respectively.

Among the prelims, Las Vegas-native Dylan Capetillo (1-0, 1 KO) weighed 136.2 lbs for his bout against Omaha’s James William Pierce, who was 134.8 lbs. Pierce replaced Martin Caraballo.

See the weigh-in photos, along with the current Benavidez vs Zurdo lineup and weights below.

David Benavidez raising his hands during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez face off at the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Armando Resendiz and Jaime Munguia during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Oscar Duarte and Angel Fierro during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Jorge Chavez and Jose “Tito” Sanchez during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Isaac Lucero and Ismael Flores during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Daniel Blancas and Raul Salomon during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Dylan Capetillo and James William Pierce during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Juan Carrillo and Marlo Delgado during the weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Benavidez vs Zurdo current fight card and weights

Main card

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (200 lbs) vs. David Benavidez (196.8 lbs)

Armando Resendiz (167 lbs) vs. Jaime Munguia (167.4 lbs)

Oscar Duarte (139.8 lbs) vs. Angel Fierro (143.4 lbs)

Jorge Chavez (122 lbs) vs. Jose Tito Sanchez (121.2 lbs)

Isaac Lucero (155.6 lbs) vs. Ismael Flores (155.2 lbs)

Prelims

Daniel Blancas (166.8 lbs) vs. Raul Salomon (167.4 lbs)

Dylan Capetillo (136.2 lbs) vs. James William Pierce (134.8 lbs)

Juan Carrillo (177.4 lbs) vs. Marlo Delgado (177.6 lbs)

Non-televised undercard

Jordan Palacios (141.4) vs. Sean Waugh (139)

Julio Ocampo Hernandez (139 lbs lbs) vs. Carlos Lewis (139.2 lbs lbs)

Javier Meza (141 lbs) vs. Damonte Smith (141.4 lbs)

Petr Khamukov (160.8 lbs) vs. Bernard Joseph (168.2 lbs)