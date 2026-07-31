Jake Paul’s MVP and PFL merge to create new combat sports company

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced a merger to create a new combat sports company.

The company will operate under the MVP banner, which will serve as the master brand for all combat sports properties of the new entity.

It brings together boxing and MMA, live events, athlete development, media, and content distribution.

The combined athlete roster comprises nearly 400 athletes.

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According to the announcement: “MVP will continue operating with a fighter-first philosophy focused on equitable compensation, maximum visibility, and opportunities for athletes to build their brands both inside and outside of competition.”

Leadership team

The new company will be led by Co-Founders and Board Members Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian.

Bidarian will continue to oversee MVP’s boxing business and blockbuster live events (BLE).

John Martin will serve as CEO and Board Member.

The company is backed by Founding Investors 885 Capital and Knighthead Capital Management.

Company plans

According to the announcement, the company “intends to invest aggressively” in both boxing and MMA.

MVP and MVPW will continue as the company’s BLE and boxing cornerstones.

PFL will form the foundation of MVP MMA. The migration is expected to be completed in the coming months.

The combined company is scheduled to host five boxing and MMA events in August.

The first MVP MMA event featured Ronda Rousey facing Gina Carano live on Netflix from Los Angeles in May, peaking at 17 million global viewers.

Further details are expected to follow shortly.