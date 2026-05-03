Errol Spence Jr return vs Tszyu confirmed for July in Australia

The fight date for Errol Spence Jr vs Tim Tszyu has been confirmed for Saturday, July 25, live on Prime Video PPV from a yet-to-be-announced venue in Australia. The two former champions are set to face off in a super welterweight bout. The contest is expected to be either 10 or 12 rounds.

The event’s local date in Australia is Sunday, July 26, with Kayo Sports set to stream the fight. Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) officially announced the matchup during a press conference on Saturday, a few hours ahead of the Benavidez vs Zurdo showdown in Las Vegas.

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The previously reported bout features former unified IBF, WBA, and WBC welterweight champion Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York, against Australia’s former WBO super welterweight titleholder Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs).

‘No tune-ups’

Errol Spence Jr., 36, returns to the ring after being stopped by Terence Crawford in their fight for the undisputed 147-pound title in mid-2023.

“I’m grateful to be back,” said Spence Jr. “I took time away to live in the moment, travel, and give my family my full attention. I got to enjoy the rewards of my hard work with the people who matter most. Now I’m locked back in.”

“Three years away from the sport changed my perspective completely. I’ve grown mentally and physically sharper, and I’m more disciplined and locked in with a deeper level of appreciation.”

“I chose to come back in his hometown for a reason. No tune-ups. No easy road. I’m stepping straight into his backyard into the fire because that’s where I do my best work. On July 25th, I’m not aiming to make a return. I’m making a statement.”

‘I’m about to prove that “The Truth” was a lie all along’

Tim Tszyu, 31, defeated Dennis Hogan by decision in April, earning his second straight win since being dominated by Sebastian Fundora in their rematch last July.

“They call him ‘The Truth’, the ‘Big Fish.’ I’ve always said I’m hunting the biggest fights and biggest names and now I’ve got one right in front of me,” said Tszyu. “I’ve kept the receipts from everything he’s said about me – the tweets, the doubt, all of it. This motivates me even more to knock him out. I respect what Errol Spence Jr. has done in this sport, but that was then.”

“While he’s been staying away, I’ve been in the fire. I’ve taken my hits, I’ve learned the hard way, and I know I’ve come back better. I’m ready to retire him. I’m undefeated at home and he’s stepping into my backyard. While he’s trying to prove he’s still there, I’m about to prove that ‘The Truth’ was a lie all along.”

The bouts featured on the Spence Jr. vs Tszyu undercard, along with venue, ticket information, and broadcast times, are expected to be announced shortly.