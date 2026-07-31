PFL New York live results: Usman Nurmagomedov faces Archie Colgan

Usman Nurmagomedov defends his PFL lightweight title against Archie Colgan tonight (Friday, July 31) at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

Unbeaten 28-year-old Nurmagomedov (21-0, 1 NC) makes the second defense of his belt after submitting Alfie Davis in the third round in February.

Undefeated 30-year-old Colgan (13-0) of Denver, Colorado, makes his first attempt to become a champion following a unanimous decision victory over Jay-Jay Wilson last October.

The co-main event is a rescheduled flyweight bout between Dakota Ditcheva (15-0) and Denise Kielholtz (9-5).

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Ditcheva of the UK and Kielholtz of the Netherlands were originally scheduled to square off in February in Dubai. The fight was canceled after Ditcheva withdrew due to injury.

Unbeaten 28-year-old Ditcheva competes for the first time since last July, when she defeated Sumiko Inaba by unanimous decision in Cape Town.

Kielholtz, 37, remained on the PFL Dubai card, earning a unanimous decision over replacement opponent Antonia Silvaneide.

How to watch: Main card airs live on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT. Prelims stream live on the ESPN App starting at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

PFL New York results

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Archie Colgan

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Denise Kielholtz

Amru Magomedov vs. Angel Alvarez

Moustapha Diakhate vs. Darryl Walker

Prelims (4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT)

Raufeon Stots vs. Lazaro Dayron

Sean Gauci vs. Allan Begosso

Jonathan Piersma vs. Omar El Dafrawy

Montana De La Rosa vs. Tatiana Postarnakova

Chamy Delva vs. Levan Khabalaev

PFL New York live blog July 31, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Dakota Ditcheva vs Valentina Scatizzi Watch Dakota Ditcheva face Valentina Scatizzi in the final of the 2023 PFL Europe Women’s Flyweight Tournament.