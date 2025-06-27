Live results: Christian Mbilli vs Maciej Sulecki for interim title in Quebec City

Christian Mbilli faces Maciej Sulecki live from the Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada on Friday, June 27. The pair battle it out in the main event, with the interim WBC super middleweight title on the line. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Unbeaten Cameroonian-French contender Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs), who promised a dominant performance, is coming off three victories last year. Poland’s former title challenger Sulecki (33-3, 13 KOs) aims for his second win since suffering a defeat by knockout against Diego Pacheco last August.

In the 10-round co-feature, former two-time title challenger Steven Butler (35-5-1, 29 KOs) of Canada takes on Mexico’s Jose de Jesus Macias (29-13-4, 15 KOs) in a rematch at super middleweight. The latter won their first fight four and a half years ago by TKO in the fifth round.

Among the Mbilli vs Sulecki undercard bouts, Jamaican-born, Ontario-based Ricardo Brown (12-0, 11 KOs) meets Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-2, 18 KOs) in a 10-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Montreal-based Jhon Orobio (13-0, 11 KOs) of Colombia defends his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title in a 10-rounder against Zsolt Osadan (27-3-1, 17 KOs) of Slovakia.

Mbilli vs Sulecki airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location. Christian Mbilli and Maciej Sulecki during the weigh-in on June 26, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada | Vincent Ethier/Eye Of The Tiger

Mbilli vs Sulecki results

Get Mbilli vs Sulecki full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)