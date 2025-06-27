Subscribe
Live results: Christian Mbilli vs Maciej Sulecki for interim title in Quebec City

Christian Mbilli and Maciej Sulecki clash for the interim WBC super middleweight title, live from Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada

By Parviz Iskenderov
Christian Mbilli and Maciej Sulecki come face-to-face at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Québec City, Canada
Christian Mbilli and Maciej Sulecki come face-to-face at the weigh-in on June 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada | Vincent Ethier/Eye Of The Tiger
Christian Mbilli faces Maciej Sulecki live from the Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada on Friday, June 27. The pair battle it out in the main event, with the interim WBC super middleweight title on the line. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Unbeaten Cameroonian-French contender Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs), who promised a dominant performance, is coming off three victories last year. Poland’s former title challenger Sulecki (33-3, 13 KOs) aims for his second win since suffering a defeat by knockout against Diego Pacheco last August.

In the 10-round co-feature, former two-time title challenger Steven Butler (35-5-1, 29 KOs) of Canada takes on Mexico’s Jose de Jesus Macias (29-13-4, 15 KOs) in a rematch at super middleweight. The latter won their first fight four and a half years ago by TKO in the fifth round.

Among the Mbilli vs Sulecki undercard bouts, Jamaican-born, Ontario-based Ricardo Brown (12-0, 11 KOs) meets Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-2, 18 KOs) in a 10-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Montreal-based Jhon Orobio (13-0, 11 KOs) of Colombia defends his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title in a 10-rounder against Zsolt Osadan (27-3-1, 17 KOs) of Slovakia.

Mbilli vs Sulecki live blog

Mbilli vs Sulecki: How to watch & start time

Mbilli vs Sulecki airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.

Christian Mbilli and Maciej Sulecki at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Québec City, Canada
Christian Mbilli and Maciej Sulecki during the weigh-in on June 26, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada | Vincent Ethier/Eye Of The Tiger

Mbilli vs Sulecki results

Get Mbilli vs Sulecki full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)

  • Christian Mbilli vs. Maciej Sulecki
  • Steven Butler vs. Jose De Jesus Macias
  • Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Ricardo Brown
  • Wilkens Mathieu vs. Adagio McDonald
  • Jhon Orobio vs. Zsolt Osadan
  • Christopher Guerrero vs. Sandy Messaoud
  • Leila Beaudoin vs. Elhem Mekhaled
  • Luis Santana vs. Eduardo Estela
  • Wyatt Sanford vs. Mark Andrejev
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

