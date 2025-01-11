Simpson vs Woodall results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Callum Simpson faces Steed Woodall live from Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on January 11. The pair square off in a 12-round main event bout at super middleweight.

Callum Simpson (14-0, 10 KOs) of Barnsley, Yorkshire defends his British and Commonwealth 168-pound belts and looks to remain undefeated. Zak Chelli (15-2-1, 7 KOs) of London aims to pull off an upset and secure his second straight victory.

In the co-main event, unbeaten British southpaw Caroline Dubois (10-0, 5 KOs) defends her WBC lightweight title against former title challenger Jessica Camara (14-4, 3 KOs) of Canada. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Dubois won an interim belt by unanimous decision against Maira Moneo last August, and was promoted to a full champion last month after Katie Taylor vacated the title. Camara challenged Kali Reis for WBA and WBO super lightweight straps in November 2021, but dropped a split decision.

Among the bouts featured on the Simpson vs Woodall undercard, South Africa’s Scott Forrest (6-0, 3 KOs) takes on Deevorn Miller (8-2, 6 KOs) of London in a six-rounder at cruiserweight. Sam Hickey (1-0) of Scotland meets Lewis Howells (3-1) of Wales in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Billy Deniz (12-0, 5 KOs) and Mickey Ellison (15-7, 5 KOs) battle it out in an eight-round all-British contest at light heavyweight. Manchester-based Mauro Silva (6-0, 3 KOs) of Portugal goes up against London’s Emmanuel Zion (6-2, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. The event opener is a four-round all-British lightweight matchup between Ellis Price (1-0) and Liam Fitzmaurice.

Simpson vs Woodall airs live on Peacock in the U.S., and on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

