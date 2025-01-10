Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Callum Simpson vs Steed Woodall on weight in Sheffield, England

Callum Simpson defends British and Commonwealth 168 lbs titles against Steed Woodall

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Callum Simpson at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Steed Woodall
Callum Simpson at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of his bout against Steed Woodall at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on January 11, 2025 | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Callum Simpson and Steed Woodall successfully weighed in for their 168 lbs bout at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on January 11. Simpson puts his British and Commonwealth titles on the line.

Unbeaten Callum Simpson (14-0, 10 KOs) of Barnsley, Yorkshire showed 167 lbs. London’s Zak Chelli (15-2-1, 7 KOs) was 168 lbs. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Unbeaten British southpaw Caroline Dubois (10-0, 5 KOs) and Canada’s former title challenger Jessica Camara (14-4, 3 KOs) both came in at 134 lbs. The 10-round contest serves as the co-feature. Dubois’ WBC belt is at stake.

Among the Simpson vs Woodall undercard bouts, Scott Forrest (6-0, 3 KOs) of South Africa and Deevorn Miller (8-2, 6 KOs) of London both were 200 lbs for their six-round matchup. Plus, Sam Hickey (1-0) of Scotland and Welsh Lewis Howells (3-1) both tipped the scales at 163 lbs for their six-round clash.

Check out the current Simpson vs Woodall lineup and weights below.

The event airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, and on Peacock in the U.S.

Steed Woodall
Steed Woodall | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Callum Simpson and Steed Woodall
Callum Simpson and Steed Woodall | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Callum Simpson and Steed Woodall
Callum Simpson and Steed Woodall | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Callum Simpson and Steed Woodall
Callum Simpson and Steed Woodall | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Callum Simpson and Steed Woodall
Callum Simpson and Steed Woodall | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Caroline Dubois
Caroline Dubois | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Jessica Camara
Jessica Camara | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Caroline Dubois and Jessica Camara
Caroline Dubois and Jessica Camara | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Caroline Dubois and Jessica Camara
Caroline Dubois and Jessica Camara | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Scott Forrest and Deevorn Miller
Scott Forrest and Deevorn Miller | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Sam Hickey and Lewis Howells
Sam Hickey and Lewis Howells | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Billy Deniz and Mickey Ellison
Billy Deniz and Mickey Ellison | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Mauro Silva and Emmanuel Zion
Mauro Silva and Emmanuel Zion | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Ellis Price and Liam Fitzmaurice
Ellis Price and Liam Fitzmaurice | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Simpson vs Woodall fight card

  • Callum Simpson (167 lbs) vs. Steed Woodall (168 lbs) – Simpson’s British and Commonwealth titles
  • Caroline Dubois (134 lbs) vs. Jessica Camara (134 lbs) – Dubois’ WBC title
  • Scott Forrest (200 lbs) vs. Deevorn Miller (200 lbs)
  • Sam Hickey (163 lbs) vs. Lewis Howells (163 lbs)
  • Billy Deniz (174 lbs) vs. Mickey Ellison (174 lbs)
  • Mauro Silva (163 lbs) vs. Emmanuel Zion (161 lbs)
  • Ellis Price (135 lbs) vs. Liam Fitzmaurice (135 lbs)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.