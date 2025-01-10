Photos: Callum Simpson vs Steed Woodall on weight in Sheffield, England

Callum Simpson and Steed Woodall successfully weighed in for their 168 lbs bout at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on January 11. Simpson puts his British and Commonwealth titles on the line.

Unbeaten Callum Simpson (14-0, 10 KOs) of Barnsley, Yorkshire showed 167 lbs. London’s Zak Chelli (15-2-1, 7 KOs) was 168 lbs. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Unbeaten British southpaw Caroline Dubois (10-0, 5 KOs) and Canada’s former title challenger Jessica Camara (14-4, 3 KOs) both came in at 134 lbs. The 10-round contest serves as the co-feature. Dubois’ WBC belt is at stake.

Among the Simpson vs Woodall undercard bouts, Scott Forrest (6-0, 3 KOs) of South Africa and Deevorn Miller (8-2, 6 KOs) of London both were 200 lbs for their six-round matchup. Plus, Sam Hickey (1-0) of Scotland and Welsh Lewis Howells (3-1) both tipped the scales at 163 lbs for their six-round clash.

Check out the current Simpson vs Woodall lineup and weights below.

The event airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, and on Peacock in the U.S.

Simpson vs Woodall fight card