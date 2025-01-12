Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Callum Simpson drops Steed Woodall in second round, takes stoppage win

Callum Simpson takes a TKO victory over Steed Woodall, while Caroline Dubois retains her title in a technical draw with Jessica Camara

BoxingNewsPhotosResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Callum Simpson drops and stops Steed Woodall in the second round
Callum Simpson after his fight against Steed Woodall at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on January 11, 2025 | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Callum Simpson walked away with the victory on January 11 when he faced Steed Woodall at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England. Battling it out in the main event, the native of Barnsley, Yorkshire, defeated his opponent from Birmingham, West Midlands by way of stoppage.

Woodall (19-3-1, 12 KOs) got back on his feet and beat the eight-count after going down from a barrage of punches. Referee Mark Bates, however, stepped in and called it a day shortly after. Some believed the stoppage was premature.

As a result, Simpson (15-0, 11 KOs) took the victory via TKO and retained his British and Commonwealth super middleweight belts. The official time was 1:56 into the second round.

The co-main event saw unbeaten British southpaw Caroline Dubois (10-0-1, 5 KOs) defending her WBC lightweight title against former title challenger Jessica Camara (14-4-1, 3 KOs) of Canada. The bout was stopped and ruled a technical draw in the second round.

The referee waved the fight off on the advice of the ringside physician, declaring Camara unable to continue due to an accidental clash of heads that caused a cut over her left eye. Dubois, who had scored a knockdown in the first round and was dominating her opponent, retained the belt.

Among other Simpson vs Woodall results, Scott Forrest (7-0, 4 KOs) of South Africa stopped London’s Deevorn Miller (8-3, 6 KOs) in the second round at cruiserweight. Plus, Sam Hickey (2-0, 1 KO) of Scotland knocked out Lewis Howells (3-2) of Wales in the second round at middleweight.

Callum Simpson dominates Steed Woodall
Callum Simpson dominates Steed Woodall | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Callum Simpson knocks down Steed Woodall
Callum Simpson knocks down Steed Woodall | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Referee Mark Bates stops the fight
Referee Mark Bates stops the fight | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Referee Mark Bates waves the fight off
Referee Mark Bates waves the fight off | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Callum Simpson takes victory
Callum Simpson takes victory | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Callum Simpson with his championship belts
Callum Simpson with his championship belts | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Jessica Camara during her bout against Caroline Dubois
Jessica Camara during her bout against Caroline Dubois | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Caroline Dubois during her bout against Jessica Camara
Caroline Dubois during her bout against Jessica Camara | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Caroline Dubois knocks down Jessica Camara
Caroline Dubois knocks down Jessica Camara | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Referee waves the fight off
Referee waves the fight off | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Jessica Camara
Jessica Camara | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Caroline Dubois
Caroline Dubois | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Scott Forrest knocks down Deevorn Miller
Scott Forrest knocks down Deevorn Miller | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Scott Forrest
Scott Forrest | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Sam Hickey knocks down Lewis Howells
Sam Hickey knocks down Lewis Howells | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Sam Hickey
Sam Hickey | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Billy Deniz throws a body jab in his bout against Mickey Ellison
Billy Deniz throws a body jab in his bout against Mickey Ellison | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Billy Deniz
Billy Deniz | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Mauro Silva during his bout against Emmanuel Zion
Mauro Silva during his bout against Emmanuel Zion | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Mauro Silva
Mauro Silva | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Ellis Price knocks down Liam Fitzmaurice
Ellis Price knocks down Liam Fitzmaurice | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Ellis Price
Ellis Price | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Atop the prelims, Billy Deniz (13-0, 5 KOs) defeated Mickey Ellison (15-8, 5 KOs) via a 77-76 points decision in an all-British battle at light heavyweight. Among other bouts, Manchester-based Mauro Silva (7-0, 3 KOs) of Portugal secured a 59-56 points decision over London’s Emmanuel Zion (6-3, 3 KOs) at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Ellis Price (2-0, 1 KO) stopped Liam Fitzmaurice (0-1) in the first round of their all-British matchup at lightweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.