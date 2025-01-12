Photos: Callum Simpson drops Steed Woodall in second round, takes stoppage win

Callum Simpson walked away with the victory on January 11 when he faced Steed Woodall at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England. Battling it out in the main event, the native of Barnsley, Yorkshire, defeated his opponent from Birmingham, West Midlands by way of stoppage.

Woodall (19-3-1, 12 KOs) got back on his feet and beat the eight-count after going down from a barrage of punches. Referee Mark Bates, however, stepped in and called it a day shortly after. Some believed the stoppage was premature.

As a result, Simpson (15-0, 11 KOs) took the victory via TKO and retained his British and Commonwealth super middleweight belts. The official time was 1:56 into the second round.

The co-main event saw unbeaten British southpaw Caroline Dubois (10-0-1, 5 KOs) defending her WBC lightweight title against former title challenger Jessica Camara (14-4-1, 3 KOs) of Canada. The bout was stopped and ruled a technical draw in the second round.

The referee waved the fight off on the advice of the ringside physician, declaring Camara unable to continue due to an accidental clash of heads that caused a cut over her left eye. Dubois, who had scored a knockdown in the first round and was dominating her opponent, retained the belt.

Among other Simpson vs Woodall results, Scott Forrest (7-0, 4 KOs) of South Africa stopped London’s Deevorn Miller (8-3, 6 KOs) in the second round at cruiserweight. Plus, Sam Hickey (2-0, 1 KO) of Scotland knocked out Lewis Howells (3-2) of Wales in the second round at middleweight.

Atop the prelims, Billy Deniz (13-0, 5 KOs) defeated Mickey Ellison (15-8, 5 KOs) via a 77-76 points decision in an all-British battle at light heavyweight. Among other bouts, Manchester-based Mauro Silva (7-0, 3 KOs) of Portugal secured a 59-56 points decision over London’s Emmanuel Zion (6-3, 3 KOs) at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Ellis Price (2-0, 1 KO) stopped Liam Fitzmaurice (0-1) in the first round of their all-British matchup at lightweight.