Adam Azim vs Eliot Chavez joins Simpson-Zucco undercard

Azim stopped Sergey Lipinets in February to claim the vacant IBO strap; Chavez holds KO win over Mauricio Lara

News
By Parviz Iskenderov
Adam Azim at the press conference ahead of his boxing bout
Adam Azim at the press conference on January 30, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Sergey Lipinets at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Adam Azim is back in the ring on Saturday, June 7 when he faces Eliot Chavez at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, England. The super lightweight bout joins the card headlined by Callum Simpson vs Ivan Zucco.

Unbeaten Azim (13-0, 10 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year. The 23-year-old was in action in February, stopping Sergey Lipinets in the ninth round to land the vacant IBF 140-pound belt. Last year, the native of Slough, England knocked out Ohara Davies and Enock Poulsen in the eighth and fifth rounds, respectively.

Chavez (12-7-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico bounced back from three straight defeats last month, scoring a fifth-round KO of Hector Manuel Vargas. Prior to that, the 30-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Jafel Perales, was stopped by Lucas Bahdi in the fifth round, and was disqualified in the ninth round in his bout against Harlem Eubank. Chavez also holds a notable first-round knockout victory over Mauricio Lara back in May 2025.

“I’m already training hard for a big fight, so when the opportunity came up to get on this card, I jumped at it,” Adam Azim said. “I discussed it with my team and [promoter] Ben Shalom, and we felt it was the right time to get in some solid competitive rounds against a tough opponent.”

“I’m also excited to go up there to fight in front of a capacity-crowd stadium in Barnsley. Callum’s told me all about the incredible noise from the stands and I plan to put on a show for them. It’s going to be a huge night in front of a packed crowd at Oakwell and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

“There’s a big British Asian community in South Yorkshire too, and I hope they take the chance to grab the remaining tickets and get behind me. Let’s make it a night to remember.”

In the main event, unbeaten Callum Simpson (17-0, 12 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance taking on Ivan Zucco (21-0, 18 KOs) of Italy. The pair battle it out for the vacant European super middleweight title.

Among other bouts featured on the Simpson vs Zucco undercard, Mark Jeffers (20-0, 7 KOs) of Northern Ireland and Sean Hemphill (18-2, 11 KOs) of New Orleans, LA go head-to-head at super middleweight. Plus, Rhys Edwards (16-1, 4 KOs) of Wales and Thomas Essomba (14-9-1, 4 KOs) of Cameroon clash at featherweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

