Adam Azim vs Eliot Chavez joins Simpson-Zucco undercard

Adam Azim is back in the ring on Saturday, June 7 when he faces Eliot Chavez at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, England. The super lightweight bout joins the card headlined by Callum Simpson vs Ivan Zucco.

Unbeaten Azim (13-0, 10 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year. The 23-year-old was in action in February, stopping Sergey Lipinets in the ninth round to land the vacant IBF 140-pound belt. Last year, the native of Slough, England knocked out Ohara Davies and Enock Poulsen in the eighth and fifth rounds, respectively.

Chavez (12-7-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico bounced back from three straight defeats last month, scoring a fifth-round KO of Hector Manuel Vargas. Prior to that, the 30-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Jafel Perales, was stopped by Lucas Bahdi in the fifth round, and was disqualified in the ninth round in his bout against Harlem Eubank. Chavez also holds a notable first-round knockout victory over Mauricio Lara back in May 2025.

“I’m already training hard for a big fight, so when the opportunity came up to get on this card, I jumped at it,” Adam Azim said. “I discussed it with my team and [promoter] Ben Shalom, and we felt it was the right time to get in some solid competitive rounds against a tough opponent.”

“I’m also excited to go up there to fight in front of a capacity-crowd stadium in Barnsley. Callum’s told me all about the incredible noise from the stands and I plan to put on a show for them. It’s going to be a huge night in front of a packed crowd at Oakwell and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

“There’s a big British Asian community in South Yorkshire too, and I hope they take the chance to grab the remaining tickets and get behind me. Let’s make it a night to remember.”

In the main event, unbeaten Callum Simpson (17-0, 12 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance taking on Ivan Zucco (21-0, 18 KOs) of Italy. The pair battle it out for the vacant European super middleweight title.

Among other bouts featured on the Simpson vs Zucco undercard, Mark Jeffers (20-0, 7 KOs) of Northern Ireland and Sean Hemphill (18-2, 11 KOs) of New Orleans, LA go head-to-head at super middleweight. Plus, Rhys Edwards (16-1, 4 KOs) of Wales and Thomas Essomba (14-9-1, 4 KOs) of Cameroon clash at featherweight.