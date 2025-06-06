Live results: Brandon Moore vs Stanley Wright headlines ‘Hall of Fame Fight Night’

Brandon Moore faces Stanley Wright on Friday, June 6, live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The pair battle it out in the main event of “Hall of Fame Fight Night,” held as part of International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight. Moore’s IBF USBA belt is at stake.

Moore (17-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, FL aims for his fourth straight victory since his first career defeat last May – a fifth-round knockout against Richard Torrez Jr. Undefeated Wright (14-0, 11 KOs) of Charlotte, NC looks to pull off an upset, following his win by unanimous decision over Jeremiah Milton in January.

In the 10-round co-feature, Norfolk’s world champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (9-2, 2 KOs) takes on Citlalli Ortiz (4-1, 1 KO) of Rancho Mirage, CA. Crews-Dezurn puts her unified WBA and WBC super middleweight titles on the line.

Among the Moore vs Wright undercard bouts, Joshua Pagan (12-0, 4 KOs) of Grand Rapids, MI meets James Bernadin (13-2-1, 6 KOs) of Haiti in a 10-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Joseph Hicks (12-0, 8 KOs) of Grand Rapids, MI defends his IBF USBA super welterweight strap in a 10-rounder against Haiti’s Wendy Toussaint (16-3, 7 KOs).

Moore vs Wright: How to watch & start time Moore vs Wright airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. Brandon Moore and Stanley Wright at the weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY | Esther Lin

Moore vs Wright results

Get Moore vs Wright full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Brandon Moore vs. Stanley Wright

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Citlalli Ortiz – Crews-Dezurn’s WBA and WBC super middleweight title

Joshua Pagan vs. James Bernadin

Joseph Hicks vs. Wendy Toussaint

Prelims