Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Live results: Brandon Moore vs Stanley Wright headlines ‘Hall of Fame Fight Night’

Brandon Moore faces Stanley Wright atop Hall of Fame Fight Night, held during the International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in Verona, New York

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Brandon Moore and Stanley Wright come face-to-face at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Verona, New York
Brandon Moore and Stanley Wright come face-to-face at the weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY | Esther Lin
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Brandon Moore faces Stanley Wright on Friday, June 6, live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The pair battle it out in the main event of “Hall of Fame Fight Night,” held as part of International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight. Moore’s IBF USBA belt is at stake.

Moore (17-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, FL aims for his fourth straight victory since his first career defeat last May – a fifth-round knockout against Richard Torrez Jr. Undefeated Wright (14-0, 11 KOs) of Charlotte, NC looks to pull off an upset, following his win by unanimous decision over Jeremiah Milton in January.

In the 10-round co-feature, Norfolk’s world champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (9-2, 2 KOs) takes on Citlalli Ortiz (4-1, 1 KO) of Rancho Mirage, CA. Crews-Dezurn puts her unified WBA and WBC super middleweight titles on the line.

Among the Moore vs Wright undercard bouts, Joshua Pagan (12-0, 4 KOs) of Grand Rapids, MI meets James Bernadin (13-2-1, 6 KOs) of Haiti in a 10-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Joseph Hicks (12-0, 8 KOs) of Grand Rapids, MI defends his IBF USBA super welterweight strap in a 10-rounder against Haiti’s Wendy Toussaint (16-3, 7 KOs).

Watch on DAZN

Moore vs Wright live blog

Moore vs Wright: How to watch & start time

Moore vs Wright airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Brandon Moore and Stanley Wright at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Verona, New York
Brandon Moore and Stanley Wright at the weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY | Esther Lin

Moore vs Wright results

Get Moore vs Wright full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Brandon Moore vs. Stanley Wright
  • Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Citlalli Ortiz – Crews-Dezurn’s WBA and WBC super middleweight title
  • Joshua Pagan vs. James Bernadin
  • Joseph Hicks vs. Wendy Toussaint

Prelims

  • Ashleyann Lozada vs. Carmen Vargas
  • Bryce Mills vs. Aaron Aponte
  • Pryce Taylor vs. Ed Fountain
  • Da’Velle Smith vs. Antonio Todd
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.