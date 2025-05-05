Brandon Moore faces Stanley Wright in Verona, New York in June

The bout between Brandon Moore and Stanley Wright tops the “Hall of Fame Fight Night” card on June 6 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight. Moore puts his IBF USBA title on the line.

Moore (17-1, 10 KOs) targets his fourth straight victory since suffering his first career defeat by knockout in the fifth round against Richard Torrez Jr. last May. The native of Lakeland, FL bounced back by defeating Olimpo Cespedes and Miguel Viloria via first- and third-round TKOs in back-to-back bouts last November. In his most recent outing in February, the 31-year-old defeated Skylar Lacy via eighth-round disqualification after Lacy pushed him through the ropes.

Unbeaten Wright (14-0, 11 KOs) also steps through the ropes for the second time this year. The native of Charlotte, NC scored a unanimous decision over Jeremiah Milton in January. Last April, the 34-year-old knocked out Ritchie Cherry in the first round of his only bout of 2024.

Also featured on the card – held as part of International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend – is a 10-round super welterweight bout between Joseph Hicks (12-0, 8 KOs) of Grand Rapids, MI and Haiti’s Wendy Toussaint (16-3, 7 KOs). Plus, Joshua Pagan (12-0, 4 KOs), also of Grand Rapids, meets James Bernadin (13-2-1, 6 KOs) of Haiti at lightweight.

The world championship bout pits Franchon Crews-Dezurn (9-2, 2 KOs) of Norfolk, VA against Citlalli Ortiz (4-1, 1 KO) of Rancho Mirage, CA. Crews-Dezurn brings her WBA and WBC super middleweight belts to the ring.

“It’s a tremendous honor to bring ‘Hall of Fame Fight Night’ to Turning Stone Resort Casino on June 6 to help launch the Boxing Hall of Fame’s Induction Weekend,” said Dmitriy Salita, president of Salita Promotions. “We are deeply committed to developing the next generation of champions – guiding fighters from the early stages to the world stage. This card has it all – world champions, top contenders, and rising prospects, all with world championship potential, matched in competitive fights.”

“Partnering with ‘All The Smoke Fight’ adds an exciting new dimension, giving fans a closer look at the inspiring personal journeys behind the athletes. The in-ring excitement, combined with the storytelling through our partnership with ‘ATS Fight,’ will create a truly memorable event for boxing fans around the world.”

Among the Moore vs Wright prelims, Puerto Rico’s Ashleyann Lozada (1-0) faces Carmen Vargas (5-3-1) of Houston, TX at super bantamweight. Pryce Taylor (7-0, 5 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY takes on Ed Fountain (14-8, 7 KOs) of Honolulu, Hawaii at heavyweight, and Da’Velle Smith (11-0, 8 KOs) of Dearborn, MI meets Antonio Todd (17-12, 9 KOs) of Atlanta, GA at middleweight. In addition, Bryce Mills (18-1, 6 KOs) of Syracuse, NY is expected to face Aaron Aponte (12-2-1, 3 KOs) of Opa-Locka, FL at super lightweight.