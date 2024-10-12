Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Beterbiev vs Bivol results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol live results from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Artur Beterbiev faces Dmitry Bivol live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol come face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout for the undisputed light heavyweight title at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 12, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) faces Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) in the main event live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 12. The pair battles it out for the undisputed light heavyweight title. The contest pits the Canada-based unified WBC, WBO and IBF champion against the WBA titleholder of Kyrgyzstan. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 12-round co-main event, Fabio Wardley (17-0-1, 16 KOs) defends his British heavyweight title against Frazer Clarke (8-0-1, 6 KOs). Also on the card, a 12-round bout between two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (25-0, 19 KOs) of Australia and challenger Jack Massey (22-2, 12 KOs) of the UK.

As well, Chris Eubank Jr (33-3, 24 KOs) of the UK and Kamil Szeremeta (25-2-2, 8 KOs) of Poland square off in a 12-rounder at middleweight. In a 10-round world championship bout, Skye Nicolson (11-0, 1 KOs) of Australia defends her WBC featherweight title against British Raven Chapman (9-0, 2 KOs).

Among other Beterbiev vs Bivol undercard bouts, Ben Whittaker (8-0, 5 KOs) meets Liam Cameron (23-6, 10 KOs) in a 10-round all-British showdown at light heavyweight. A four-round lightweight telecast opener features Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Alakel in his pro boxing debut against Jesus Gonzalez (3-2) of Colombia.

Beterbiev vs Bivol main event live stream in the U.S. is available on ESPN+, following the undercard on DAZN. In other countries the fight card airs live on DAZN.

Watch on ESPN+

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol results

Get Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main event (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT)

  • Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

Undercard (12 pm ET / 9 am PT)

  • Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke
  • Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey
  • Chris Eubank Jr vs. Kamil Szeremeta
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman
  • Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron
  • Mohammed Alakel vs. Jesus Gonzalez
  • Marco Maric vs. Christian Lopez Flores
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.