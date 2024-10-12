Beterbiev vs Bivol results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) faces Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) in the main event live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 12. The pair battles it out for the undisputed light heavyweight title. The contest pits the Canada-based unified WBC, WBO and IBF champion against the WBA titleholder of Kyrgyzstan. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 12-round co-main event, Fabio Wardley (17-0-1, 16 KOs) defends his British heavyweight title against Frazer Clarke (8-0-1, 6 KOs). Also on the card, a 12-round bout between two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (25-0, 19 KOs) of Australia and challenger Jack Massey (22-2, 12 KOs) of the UK.

As well, Chris Eubank Jr (33-3, 24 KOs) of the UK and Kamil Szeremeta (25-2-2, 8 KOs) of Poland square off in a 12-rounder at middleweight. In a 10-round world championship bout, Skye Nicolson (11-0, 1 KOs) of Australia defends her WBC featherweight title against British Raven Chapman (9-0, 2 KOs).

Among other Beterbiev vs Bivol undercard bouts, Ben Whittaker (8-0, 5 KOs) meets Liam Cameron (23-6, 10 KOs) in a 10-round all-British showdown at light heavyweight. A four-round lightweight telecast opener features Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Alakel in his pro boxing debut against Jesus Gonzalez (3-2) of Colombia.

Beterbiev vs Bivol main event live stream in the U.S. is available on ESPN+, following the undercard on DAZN. In other countries the fight card airs live on DAZN.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol results

Main event (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT)

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

Undercard (12 pm ET / 9 am PT)