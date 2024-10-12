Skye Nicolson bests Raven Chapman by decision to retain title

Skye Nicolson retained her WBC featherweight title on October 12, when she faced Raven Chapman at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Australian champion and the challenger of the UK battled it out on the card topped by Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol.

The scheduled for 10 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. Nicolson secured the win by unanimous decision with the scores 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92.

With the victory, Skye Nicolson made the second successful defense of her belt and remained undefeated. The 29-year-old southpaw went through the ropes for the third time this year and improved to 12-0, 1 KOs.

“Feeling good,” Nicolson said post-fight. “Happy to get the win, obviously. I just… I still [have] so much more to show. I am excited. We are barely scratching the surface. They keep thinking to crack the code, but the code seem to remain uncracked.”

“I feel like my timing [was right]. Controlling the pace, controlling the distance. I felt sharp… Our game place was kind of offsetting her, fainting and then beating her to the punch. I think I did that well.”

Raven Chapman, who made her second ring appearance for 2024, didn’t succeed in her first attempt to become champion. The 30-year-old British contender dropped to 9-1, 2 KOs and suffered her first career defeat.