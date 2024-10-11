Photos: Jai Opetaia vs Jack Massey official for 200 lbs title, Beterbiev-Bivol card set

Australian world champion Jai Opetaia successfully weighed-in for his IBF cruiserweight title defense against British challenger Jack Massey. The contest is featured on the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol undercard live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 12.

Jai Opetaia (25-0, 19 KOs) came in at 198.9 lbs for the first defense of his 200 lbs title in his second reign. Jack Massey (22-2, 12 KOs), who makes his first attempt to become champion, showed 199.12 lbs.

In another world championship bout, Australian Skye Nicolson (11-0, 1 KOs) defends her WBC featherweight title against British contender Raven Chapman (9-0, 2 KOs). Both fighters tipped the scales at 125.9 lbs.

Atop the fight card, Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) and Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed title at light heavyweight. Both fighters also made it official. Unified IBF, WBO and WBC champion Beterbiev weighed-in at 174.9 lbs. WBA titleholder Bivol declared 174.12 lbs.

Among other bouts, British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley (17-0-1, 16 KOs) and challenger Frazer Clarke (8-0-1, 6 KOs) were 241.6 lbs and 271.3 lbs, respectively. Chris Eubank Jr (33-3, 24 KOs) of the UK and Poland’s Kamil Szeremeta (25-2-2, 8 KOs) were both 159.12 lbs for their middleweight clash.

Plus, Ben Whittaker (8-0, 5 KOs) and Liam Cameron (23-6, 10 KOs) were 174.9 lbs and 174.6 lbs, respectively, for their all-British light heavyweight matchup. Mohammed Alakel of Saudi Arabia weighed-in at 131.6 lbs for his lightweight pro boxing debut against Colombia’s Jesus Gonzalez (3-2), who showed the same.

