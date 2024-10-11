Subscribe
Photos: Jai Opetaia vs Jack Massey official for 200 lbs title, Beterbiev-Bivol card set

Opetaia defends IBF 200 lbs belt against Massey, Skye Nicolson defends WBC 126 lbs strap against Raven Chapman, Beterbiev vs Bivol for undisputed 175 lbs title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jai Opetaia and Jack Massey at the weigh-ins
Jai Opetaia and Jack Massey at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their cruiserweight title bout at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 12, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Australian world champion Jai Opetaia successfully weighed-in for his IBF cruiserweight title defense against British challenger Jack Massey. The contest is featured on the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol undercard live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 12.

Jai Opetaia (25-0, 19 KOs) came in at 198.9 lbs for the first defense of his 200 lbs title in his second reign. Jack Massey (22-2, 12 KOs), who makes his first attempt to become champion, showed 199.12 lbs.

In another world championship bout, Australian Skye Nicolson (11-0, 1 KOs) defends her WBC featherweight title against British contender Raven Chapman (9-0, 2 KOs). Both fighters tipped the scales at 125.9 lbs.

Atop the fight card, Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) and Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed title at light heavyweight. Both fighters also made it official. Unified IBF, WBO and WBC champion Beterbiev weighed-in at 174.9 lbs. WBA titleholder Bivol declared 174.12 lbs.

Among other bouts, British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley (17-0-1, 16 KOs) and challenger Frazer Clarke (8-0-1, 6 KOs) were 241.6 lbs and 271.3 lbs, respectively. Chris Eubank Jr (33-3, 24 KOs) of the UK and Poland’s Kamil Szeremeta (25-2-2, 8 KOs) were both 159.12 lbs for their middleweight clash.

Plus, Ben Whittaker (8-0, 5 KOs) and Liam Cameron (23-6, 10 KOs) were 174.9 lbs and 174.6 lbs, respectively, for their all-British light heavyweight matchup. Mohammed Alakel of Saudi Arabia weighed-in at 131.6 lbs for his lightweight pro boxing debut against Colombia’s Jesus Gonzalez (3-2), who showed the same.

Jai Opetaia
Jai Opetaia | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Massey | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jai Opetaia and Jack Massey shake hands | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Skye Nicolson
Skye Nicolson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Raven Chapman | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Skye Nicolson and Raven Chapman shake hands | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Skye Nicolson and Raven Chapman | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Artur Beterbiev
Artur Beterbiev | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dmitry Bivol | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke come face to face
Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke come face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr and Kamil Szeremeta go face to face
Chris Eubank Jr and Kamil Szeremeta go face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr and Kamil Szeremeta | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron come face to face
Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron come face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Mohammed Alakel and Jesus Gonzalez come face to face
Mohammed Alakel and Jesus Gonzalez come face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Mohammed Alakel and Jesus Gonzalez | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The current Beterbiev vs Bivol lineup looks as the following:

  • Artur Beterbiev (174.9) vs. Dmitry Bivol (174.12)
  • Fabio Wardley (241.6) vs. Frazer Clarke (271.3)
  • Jai Opetaia (198.9) vs. Jack Massey (199.12)
  • Chris Eubank Jr (159.12) vs. Kamil Szeremeta (159.12)
  • Skye Nicolson (125.9) vs. Raven Chapman (125.9)
  • Ben Whittaker (174.9) vs. Liam Cameron (174.6)
  • Mohammed Alakel (131.6) vs. Jesus Gonzalez (131.6)
  • Marco Maric (152.6) vs. Christian Lopez Flores (151.9)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

