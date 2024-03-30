Goulamirian vs Zurdo results, live stream, full fight card

Arsen Goulamirian and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez battle it out in the main event live stream from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 30. The contest pits Armenia’s WBA cruiserweight champion against former world champion of Mexico. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Making his U.S. debut, unbeaten 36-year-old Arsen Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) defends his title for the third time. 32-year-old former WBO super middleweight champion Zurdo Ramirez looks to earn a world title in his new weight division.

The co-main event features Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (23-2, 15 KOs) up against Fredrick Lawson (30-4, 22 KOs) of Ghana. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Among Goulamirian vs Zurdo undercard bouts, Rialto’s Ricardo Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs) faces Carlos Buitrago (38-12-1, 22 KOs) of Nicaragua in the 10-rounder at super flyweight. Also on the card a 10-round welterweight battle between Santiago Dominguez (26-0, 20 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas and Jose Sanchez (14-3-1, 4 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In the four-round welterweight telecast opener, Joel Iriarte (1-0, 1 KO) of Bakersfield, CA meets Kevin Aguirre (5-2, 2 KOs) of Guerrero, Mexico. The full lineup can be found below.

Arsen Goulamirian vs Zurdo Ramirez live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, March 30

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, March 30 – Sunday, March 31

Time: 12 am GMT

Prelims: 10:30 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, March 31

Time: 11 am AEDT

Prelims: 9:30 am AEDT

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Arsen Goulamirian vs. Gilberto Ramirez, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Goulamirian’s WBA title

Alexis Rocha vs. Fredrick Lawson, 10 rounds, welterweight

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Carlos Buitrago, 10 rounds, flyweight

Santiago Dominguez vs. Jose Luis Sanchez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Joel Iriarte vs. Kevin Beltran Aguirre, 4 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

Kareem Hackett vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – Hackett’s WBA Intercontinental title

Jose Mancilla vs. Rueben Johnson, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Arsen Goulamirian vs Zurdo Ramirez results

Stay tuned for Arsen Goulamirian vs Zurdo Ramirez live results.