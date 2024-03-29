Subscribe
Arsen Goulamirian vs Zurdo Ramirez weigh-in video

Arsen Goulamirian defends WBA cruiserweight title against Zurdo Ramirez live on DAZN from Los Angeles

By Parviz Iskenderov
Armenia’s world champion Arsen Goulamirian faces Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez of Mexico in the main event live from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 30. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Unbeaten Arsen Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) defends his WBA cruiserweight title for the third time. Former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) looks to become world champion in his new weight class. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 200-pound championship limit. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Alexis Rocha (23-2, 15 KOs) of Santa Ana and Fredrick Lawson (30-4, 22 KOs) of Ghana go head to head at welterweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Get Goulamirian vs Zurdo full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Goulamirian vs Zurdo fight card

Main card

  • Arsen Goulamirian vs. Gilberto Ramirez, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Goulamirian’s WBA title
  • Alexis Rocha vs. Fredrick Lawson, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Ricardo Sandoval vs. Carlos Buitrago, 10 rounds, flyweight
  • Santiago Dominguez vs. Jose Luis Sanchez, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Joel Iriarte vs. Kevin Beltran Aguirre, 4 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

  • Kareem Hackett vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – Hackett’s WBA Intercontinental title
  • Jonathan Canas vs. Romel Tsanimp, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Deni Davtian vs. Joseph Cole, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Jose Mancilla vs. Rueben Johnson, 4 rounds, super middleweight
