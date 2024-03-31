Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez bests Arsen Goulamirian to become two-weight champion

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez earned world title in his new weight class, when he faced Arsen Goulamirian live from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 30. The pair squared off in the main event with the latter’s WBA cruiserweight title on the line.

The pair went head to head for 12 rounds. In the end, all three scores were 118-110 in favor of Ramirez.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Mexico’s “Zurdo” Ramirez claimed the title and became a two-division world champion. Earlier in his career, Mexcio’s 32-year-old held the WBO super middleweight belt. The Mazatlan southpaw improved to 46-1, 30 KOs and secured his second win in a row.

“Dreams come true. Los sueños se hacen realidad,” said Ramirez. “Thank you to everyone who supported me and believed in me and also those who didn’t give me a chance. Thank you because it gave me great motivation, this is not just my new belt, this is the result of all the hard work of my team. I worked hard every day and I feel so proud of myself, I feel so happy for my family. This is for my dad too! I’m a big boy, I’m strong, and that’s what gave me the confidence. He told me he would break me mentally and physically and I knew that he couldn’t.”

Armenia’s Arsen Goulamirian didn’t succeed in his U.S. debut and lost the belt in his fifth defense. The 36-year-old dropped to 27-1, 19 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

“His punches didn’t really hurt me,” said Arsen Goulamirian. “I give him his props, he is the new champion now. He was slick in there with the movement, and that’s what helped him win. It was a longtime since I had been in the ring, and I definitely had to shake off some rust, but I want to come back very soon.”

In the co-feature, Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha eliminated Fredrick Lawson of Ghana in seven rounds at welterweight. Among other results, Ricardo Rafael Sandoval stopped Carlos Buitrago in eight rounds at flyweight. Also on the card, Santiago Dominguez defeated Jose Luis Sanchez by split decision at welterweight. In the telecast opener, Joel Iriarte KO’d Kevin Beltran Aguirre in the first round at welterweight.