Leo vs Kameda results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Angelo Leo faces Tomoki Kameda live from INTEX Osaka in Osaka, Japan on Saturday, March 24. The pair square off in the scheduled 12-round bout at featherweight. Leo’s IBF title is on the line.

Leo (25-1, 12 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM, makes the first defense of his 126-pound belt that he earned last August, dethroning Luis Alberto Lopez by knockout in the 10th round. Japan’s former WBO bantamweight champion Kameda (42-4, 23 KOs) aims to become champion in his second weight class.

The co-main event is a world title rematch between current IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran and former titleholder Ginjiro Shigeoka. Taduran (17-4-1, 13 KOs) of the Philippines stopped Japanese Shigeoka (11-1, 9 KOs) in the ninth round last July and claimed the strap.

On the Leo vs Kameda undercard, Herbert Matovu (7-1, 6 KOs) of Uganda and Mitsuro Brandon Tajima (12-1, 10 KOs) of Japan battle it out in a 10-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Hiroki Hanabusa (14-4-5, 6 KOs) and Matcha Nakagawa (17-2-2, 6 KOs) meet in an all-Japanese eight-round contest at featherweight.

Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda live blog May 24, 2025 1:21 AM EDT Leo vs Kameda prelims Among the Leo vs Kameda prelims, Daigoro Marumoto defeats Sukrit Nakpreecha by knockout in the second round at lightweight. Ryo Mandokoro stops Vencent Lacar in the fifth round at super flyweight. Shuri Oka TKOs Raymond Poon KaiChing in the third round at flyweight. May 23, 2025 10:19 PM EDT Video: Angelo Leo KO's Venado Lopez to claim title In case you missed it – Angelo Leo claimed the IBF featherweight title by knockout in the 10th round against Luis Alberto Lopez last August in Albuquerque, NM. May 23, 2025 8:41 PM EDT Leo vs Kameda: How to watch & start time Leo vs Kameda airs live on Abema TV in Japan and on ProBox TV in the U.S. The start time is 2:00 AM ET. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful for streaming from a different location.

