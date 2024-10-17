Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Gaumont vs Viera results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Alexandre Gaumont vs Andres Viera live results from Gatineau, Quebec, Canada

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Alexandre Gaumont faces Andres Viera live from Gatineau, Quebec, Canada
Alexandre Gaumont and Andres Viera at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada on October 17, 2024 | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Alexandre Gaumont (11-0, 7 KOs) faces Andres Viera (12-8, 9 KOs) live on ESPN+ from Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada on October 17. The contest pits the unbeaten local favorite against the opponent of Uruguay. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds main event bout at middleweight.

In the 10-round co-main event, Canada-based Arthur Biyarslanov (16-0, 14 KOs) defends his NABF super lightweight title against Jonathan Jose Eniz (35-20-1, 16 KOs) of Argentina. Also on the card, a 10-round junior welterweight matchup between Canada’s Steve Claggett (38-8-2, 26 KOs) and Eduardo Estela (16-3, 11 KOs) of Uruguay.

Among other Gaumont vs Viera undercard bouts, Canada-based Mehmet Unal (10-0, 8 KOs) of Turkiye faces Armenian-born Germany-based Armenak Hovhannisyan (14-4-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight. Luis Santana (12-0, 6 KOs) of Canada and Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre (19-5, 12 KOs) of Argentina go toe-to-toe in an eight-round battle at lightweight.

As well, Shamil Khataev (12-0-1, 3 KOs) takes on Cristian Rafael Coria (30-10-2, 14 KOs) of Argentina in a 10-rounder at middleweight. Pascal Villeneuve (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Canada and Uruguay’s Rafael Sosa Pintos (63-19, 25 KOs) clash in a four-round bout at cruiserweight. Plus, Moreno Fendero (7-0, 5 KOs) of France meets Czech Pavel Albrecht (19-26, 14 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Gaumont vs Viera live stream in the U.S. is available on ESPN+. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.

Watch on ESPN+

Alexandre Gaumont vs Andres Viera results

Get Alexandre Gaumont vs Andres Viera full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(6 pm ET / 3 pm PT)

  • Alexandre Gaumont vs. Andres Viera
  • Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Jonathan Jose Eniz
  • Steve Claggett vs. Eduardo Estela
  • Mehmet Unal vs. Armenak Hovhannisyan
  • Luis Santana vs. Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre
  • Shamil Khataev vs. Cristian Rafael Coria
  • Pascal Villeneuve vs. Rafael Sosa Pintos
  • Moreno Fendero vs. Pavel Albrecht
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.