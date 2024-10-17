Gaumont vs Viera results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Alexandre Gaumont (11-0, 7 KOs) faces Andres Viera (12-8, 9 KOs) live on ESPN+ from Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada on October 17. The contest pits the unbeaten local favorite against the opponent of Uruguay. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds main event bout at middleweight.

In the 10-round co-main event, Canada-based Arthur Biyarslanov (16-0, 14 KOs) defends his NABF super lightweight title against Jonathan Jose Eniz (35-20-1, 16 KOs) of Argentina. Also on the card, a 10-round junior welterweight matchup between Canada’s Steve Claggett (38-8-2, 26 KOs) and Eduardo Estela (16-3, 11 KOs) of Uruguay.

Among other Gaumont vs Viera undercard bouts, Canada-based Mehmet Unal (10-0, 8 KOs) of Turkiye faces Armenian-born Germany-based Armenak Hovhannisyan (14-4-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight. Luis Santana (12-0, 6 KOs) of Canada and Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre (19-5, 12 KOs) of Argentina go toe-to-toe in an eight-round battle at lightweight.

As well, Shamil Khataev (12-0-1, 3 KOs) takes on Cristian Rafael Coria (30-10-2, 14 KOs) of Argentina in a 10-rounder at middleweight. Pascal Villeneuve (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Canada and Uruguay’s Rafael Sosa Pintos (63-19, 25 KOs) clash in a four-round bout at cruiserweight. Plus, Moreno Fendero (7-0, 5 KOs) of France meets Czech Pavel Albrecht (19-26, 14 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Gaumont vs Viera live stream in the U.S. is available on ESPN+. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.

Alexandre Gaumont vs Andres Viera results

Get Alexandre Gaumont vs Andres Viera full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(6 pm ET / 3 pm PT)