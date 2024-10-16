Subscribe
Alexandre Gaumont vs Andres Viera on weight for 160 lbs bout in Gatineau, Quebec

Canadian middleweight Alexandre Gaumont makes homecoming main event debut against late replacement Andres Viera of Uruguay

By Parviz Iskenderov
Alexandre Gaumont weighs-in for his bout against Andres Viera in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada
Alexandre Gaumont weighs-in for his bout against Andres Viera at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada on October 17, 2024 | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Alexandre Gaumont and Andres Viera successfully weighed-in for their middleweight bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada October 17. The contest features the unbeaten local favorite in his homecoming main event debut against a late replacement opponent of Uruguay.

Both fighters were on weight for their 160 lbs matchup. Alexandre Gaumont (11-0, 7 KOs) came in at 159.6 lbs. Andres Viera (12-8, 9 KOs) showed 158.8 lbs. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

In the co-main event, Canada-based Arthur Biyarslanov (16-0, 14 KOs) defends his NABF 140 lbs title against Argentina’s Jonathan Jose Eniz (35-20-1, 16 KOs). The fighters tipped the scales at 139.6 lbs and 139.8 lbs, respectively. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among the undercard bouts, Canada’s Steve Claggett (38-8-2, 26 KOs) was 140.3 lbs for his 10-round bout against Eduardo Estela (16-3, 11 KOs) of Uruguay, who showed 140.5 lbs. As well, Luis Santana (12-0, 6 KOs) of Canada and Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre (19-5, 12 KOs) of Argentina were both 136 lbs for their eight-round clash.

Plus, Pascal Villeneuve (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Canada and Roberto Dionicio Moreno (13-14-1, 2 KOs) of Argentina were 188.6 lbs and 188.9 lbs, respectively, for their four-round contest. In addition, French southpaw Moreno Fendero (7-0, 5 KOs) was 169 lbs for his six-round showdown against Czech Pavel Albrecht (19-26, 14 KOs), 167.9 lbs.

Alexandre Gaumont and Andres Viera at the weigh-in ceremony
Alexandre Gaumont and Andres Viera at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada on October 17, 2024 | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

The current Gaumont vs Viera lineup looks as the following:

  • Alexandre Gaumont (159.6) vs. Andres Viera (158.8)
  • Arthur Biyarslanov (139.6) vs. Jonathan Jose Eniz (139.8)
  • Steve Claggett (140.3) vs. Eduardo Estela (140.5)
  • Mehmet Unal (176.9) vs. Armenak Hovhannisyan (182.2)
  • Luis Santana (136) vs. Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre (136)
  • Shamil Khataev (161.5) vs. Cristian Rafael Coria (161.9)
  • Pascal Villeneuve (188.6) vs. Rafael Sosa Pintos (188.9)
  • Moreno Fendero (169) vs. Pavel Albrecht (167.9)
