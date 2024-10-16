Alexandre Gaumont vs Andres Viera on weight for 160 lbs bout in Gatineau, Quebec

Alexandre Gaumont and Andres Viera successfully weighed-in for their middleweight bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada October 17. The contest features the unbeaten local favorite in his homecoming main event debut against a late replacement opponent of Uruguay.

Both fighters were on weight for their 160 lbs matchup. Alexandre Gaumont (11-0, 7 KOs) came in at 159.6 lbs. Andres Viera (12-8, 9 KOs) showed 158.8 lbs. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

In the co-main event, Canada-based Arthur Biyarslanov (16-0, 14 KOs) defends his NABF 140 lbs title against Argentina’s Jonathan Jose Eniz (35-20-1, 16 KOs). The fighters tipped the scales at 139.6 lbs and 139.8 lbs, respectively. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among the undercard bouts, Canada’s Steve Claggett (38-8-2, 26 KOs) was 140.3 lbs for his 10-round bout against Eduardo Estela (16-3, 11 KOs) of Uruguay, who showed 140.5 lbs. As well, Luis Santana (12-0, 6 KOs) of Canada and Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre (19-5, 12 KOs) of Argentina were both 136 lbs for their eight-round clash.

Plus, Pascal Villeneuve (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Canada and Roberto Dionicio Moreno (13-14-1, 2 KOs) of Argentina were 188.6 lbs and 188.9 lbs, respectively, for their four-round contest. In addition, French southpaw Moreno Fendero (7-0, 5 KOs) was 169 lbs for his six-round showdown against Czech Pavel Albrecht (19-26, 14 KOs), 167.9 lbs.

Alexandre Gaumont and Andres Viera at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada on October 17, 2024 | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

The current Gaumont vs Viera lineup looks as the following: