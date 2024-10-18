Photos: Alexandre Gaumont drops & stops Andres Viera in second round

Alexandre Gaumont came out on top in his homecoming main event against Andres Viera on October 17 at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. The local favorite dominated, dropped and stopped his opponent of Uruguay in the second round.

With the victory, 29-year-old Gaumont improved to 12-0, 8 KOs and remained unbeaten. 40-year-old Viera, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Cristian Rodrigo Zarate of Argentina, dropped to 12-9, 9 KOs.

In the co-main event, Canada-based Arthur Biyarslanov (17-0, 14 KOs) retained his NABF super lightweight title by unanimous decision against Argentina’s Jonathan Jose Eniz (35-21-1, 16 KOs). After 10 rounds, the scores were 100-90, 99-91 and 100-90.

Also on the card, Canada’s Steve Claggett (39-8-2, 27 KOs) stopped Eduardo Estela (16-4, 11 KOs) of Uruguay in the fourth round at junior welterweight. As well, Canada-based Mehmet Unal (11-0, 9 KOs) of Turkiye eliminated Armenian-born Germany-based Armenak Hovhannisyan (14-5-1, 6 KOs) in the third round at light heavyweight.

Alexandre Gaumont during his bout against Andres Viera | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Alexandre Gaumont during his bout against Andres Viera | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Alexandre Gaumont dominates Andres Viera | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Alexandre Gaumont knocks down Andres Viera | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Arthur Biyarslanov during his bout against Jonathan Jose Eniz | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Steve Claggett during his bout against Eduardo Estela | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Mehmet Unal during his bout against Armenak Hovhannisyan | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Luis Santana during his bout against Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Shamil Khataev during his bout against Cristian Rafael Coria | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Pascal Villeneuve during his bout against Rafael Sosa Pintos | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Moreno Fendero victorious over Pavel Albrecht | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Among other Gaumont vs Viera results, Canadian lightweight Luis Santana (13-0, 6 KOs) defeated Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre (19-6, 12 KOs) of Argentina by unanimous decision with the scores 78-73, 78-72 and 78-73. Plus, Shamil Khataev (13-0-1, 4 KOs) TKO’d Cristian Rafael Coria (30-11-2, 14 KOs) of Argentina in the third round at middleweight.

In addition, Pascal Villeneuve (5-2-1, 2 KOs) of Canada scored a four-round unanimous decision against Uruguay’s Rafael Sosa Pintos (63-20, 25 KOs) at cruiserweight. In the event opener, Moreno Fendero (8-0, 6 KOs) of France stopped Czech Pavel Albrecht (19-27, 14 KOs) in the first round at middleweight.