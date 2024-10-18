Subscribe
Photos: Alexandre Gaumont drops & stops Andres Viera in second round

Alexandre Gaumont victorious in homecoming main event in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada against late replacement opponent Andres Viera

By Parviz Iskenderov
Alexandre Gaumont victorious over Andres Viera
Alexandre Gaumont victorious over Andres Viera at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada on October 17, 2024 | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Alexandre Gaumont came out on top in his homecoming main event against Andres Viera on October 17 at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. The local favorite dominated, dropped and stopped his opponent of Uruguay in the second round.

With the victory, 29-year-old Gaumont improved to 12-0, 8 KOs and remained unbeaten. 40-year-old Viera, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Cristian Rodrigo Zarate of Argentina, dropped to 12-9, 9 KOs.

In the co-main event, Canada-based Arthur Biyarslanov (17-0, 14 KOs) retained his NABF super lightweight title by unanimous decision against Argentina’s Jonathan Jose Eniz (35-21-1, 16 KOs). After 10 rounds, the scores were 100-90, 99-91 and 100-90.

Also on the card, Canada’s Steve Claggett (39-8-2, 27 KOs) stopped Eduardo Estela (16-4, 11 KOs) of Uruguay in the fourth round at junior welterweight. As well, Canada-based Mehmet Unal (11-0, 9 KOs) of Turkiye eliminated Armenian-born Germany-based Armenak Hovhannisyan (14-5-1, 6 KOs) in the third round at light heavyweight.

Alexandre Gaumont
Alexandre Gaumont during his bout against Andres Viera | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Alexandre Gaumont vs Andres Viera
Alexandre Gaumont during his bout against Andres Viera | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Alexandre Gaumont dominates Andres Viera
Alexandre Gaumont dominates Andres Viera | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Alexandre Gaumont knocks down Andres Viera
Alexandre Gaumont knocks down Andres Viera | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Arthur Biyarslanov vs Jonathan Jose Eniz
Arthur Biyarslanov during his bout against Jonathan Jose Eniz | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Steve Claggett vs Eduardo Estela
Steve Claggett during his bout against Eduardo Estela | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Mehmet Unal
Mehmet Unal during his bout against Armenak Hovhannisyan | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Luis Santana vs Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre
Luis Santana during his bout against Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Shamil Khataev vs Cristian Rafael Coria
Shamil Khataev during his bout against Cristian Rafael Coria | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Pascal Villeneuve vs Rafael Sosa Pintos
Pascal Villeneuve during his bout against Rafael Sosa Pintos | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Moreno Fendero victorious over Pavel Albrecht
Moreno Fendero victorious over Pavel Albrecht | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Among other Gaumont vs Viera results, Canadian lightweight Luis Santana (13-0, 6 KOs) defeated Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre (19-6, 12 KOs) of Argentina by unanimous decision with the scores 78-73, 78-72 and 78-73. Plus, Shamil Khataev (13-0-1, 4 KOs) TKO’d Cristian Rafael Coria (30-11-2, 14 KOs) of Argentina in the third round at middleweight.

In addition, Pascal Villeneuve (5-2-1, 2 KOs) of Canada scored a four-round unanimous decision against Uruguay’s Rafael Sosa Pintos (63-20, 25 KOs) at cruiserweight. In the event opener, Moreno Fendero (8-0, 6 KOs) of France stopped Czech Pavel Albrecht (19-27, 14 KOs) in the first round at middleweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

