BKFC Mohegan Sun photos: Parker Porter KO’s Dillon Cleckler in first round

Parker Porter walked away with the win on June 14 when he faced Dillon Cleckler at BKFC Fight Night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Battling it out in the main event, the former UFC heavyweight defeated his opponent via stoppage in the first round. The official time was 1:08 into the round.

On his way to victory, Porter dropped Cleckler, paying him back for a knockdown suffered moments earlier. The 40-year-old native of Hartford, CT improved to 2-0.

43-year-old Cleckler of Pensacola, FL, who made his first BKFC ring appearance in three years, suffered his second straight loss and dropped to 3-2.

“We’re not just out here to have fun. We’re here to climb the rankings,” Porter said. “I want to take a run for that belt. I want to scrap for that strap.”

In other BKFC Mohegan Sun bouts

The heavyweight co-main event also ended early, as Josh Watson (4-1) of Las Vegas dominated Yorgan De Castro (1-1) of Fall River, MA. The time of the stoppage was 1:53 into the first round.

In the feature fight, James Rumley (1-0) of Bassett, VA successfully debuted in BKFC, scoring a third-round TKO of Brennan Ward (1-1) of New London, CT.

Among other BKFC Mohegan Sun results, newcomer Gary Balletto (1-0) of Cranston, RI stopped Rodney Thomas (1-3) of Glendora, CA in the third round at light heavyweight. Pat Casey (2-2) of Springfield, MA TKO’d debuting John Howard (1-0) of Boston, MA in the first round at middleweight.

Sergio Lopez (1-1) of Montrose, CO dropped and stopped Rick Hawn (1-1) of Plaistow, NH in the third round at welterweight. In the bantamweight bout, Lardy Navarro (3-1) of Worcester, MA defeated Anthony Foye (1-4) of Greenville, NC by unanimous decision with scores of 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46.

In the main card opener, Randy Costa (1-0) of Taunton, MA stopped Nick Burgos (0-2) of Brooklyn, NY in the first round at featherweight.

Parker Porter victorious over Dillon Cleckler during their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, June 14, 2025 | BKFC

Josh Watson punches Yorgan De Castro during their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, June 14, 2025 | BKFC

James Rumley punches Brennan Ward during their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, June 14, 2025 | BKFC

Gary Balletto III and Rodney Thomas during their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, June 14, 2025 | BKFC

Pat Casey punches John Howard during their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, June 14, 2025 | BKFC

Sergio Lopez punches Rick Hawn during their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, June 14, 2025 | BKFC

Lardy Navarro punches Anthony Foye during their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, June 14, 2025 | BKFC

Randy Costa knocks down Nick Burgos during their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, June 14, 2025 | BKFC

Peter Barrett punches Nash Diederichs during their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, June 14, 2025 | BKFC

Ishiah Carson celebrates victor over Jared Lennon during their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, June 14, 2025 | BKFC

Joseph Peters punches Drew Nolan during their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, June 14, 2025 | BKFC

Among the prelims, Peter Barrett (1-0) of Abington, MA KO’d Nash Diederichs (1-2) of Canada in the first round at lightweight. Ishiah Carson (1-1) of Marble, TX stopped Jared Lennon (1-1) of Lowell, MA in 15 seconds at bantamweight.

Plus, Joseph Peters (1-0) of Tewksbury, MA dropped and stopped Drew Nolan (1-3) of Buffalo, NY in the first round of his promotional debut at light heavyweight.