BKFC Mohegan Sun live results: Parker Porter faces Dillon Cleckler in Uncasville

Parker Porter faces Dillon Cleckler atop BKFC Fight Night on June 14, live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The pair square off in a five-round bare-knuckle boxing clash at heavyweight.
Porter (1-0) of New Britain, CT is coming off a win by knockout in 44 seconds against Chase Gormley in February. Cleckler (3-1) of Pensacola, FL makes his first BKFC ring appearance in three years – since he was KO’d by Arnold Adams in the second round.
The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Yorgan De Castro (1-0) of Fall River, MA and Josh Watson (3-1) of Las Vegas, NV. The feature bout is a middleweight clash pitting Brennan Ward (1-0) of New London, CT against newcomer James Rumley of Bassett, VA.
Also on the card, Gary Balletto makes his BKFC debut in a light heavyweight bout against Rodney Thomas (1-2) of Harbor City, CA. Plus, Pat Casey (1-2) of Springfield, MA meets debuting John Howard of Boston, MA at middleweight.
BKFC Mohegan Sun: How to watch & start time
BKFC Mohegan Sun airs live on Prime Video and DAZN. The start time is 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.
Main Card
- Parker Porter vs. Dillon Cleckler
- Yorgan De Castro vs. Josh Watson
- Brennan Ward vs. James Rumley
- Gary Balletto III vs. Rodney Thomas
- John Howard vs. Pat Casey
- Rico Disciullo vs. Zachary Pannell
- Rick Hawn vs. Sergio Lopez
- Lardy Navarro vs. Anthony Foye
- Randy Costa vs. Nick Burgos
Prelims
- Peter Barrett vs. Nash Diederichs
- Jared Lennon vs. Ishiah Carson
- Joseph Peters vs. Drew Nolan