Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Mohegan Sun live results: Parker Porter faces Dillon Cleckler in Uncasville

Parker Porter and Dillon Cleckler square off in a heavyweight clash atop BKFC Fight Night, live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Parker Porter and Dillon Cleckler face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at BKFC Mohegan Sun
Parker Porter and Dillon Cleckler come face-to-face at the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT | BKFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Parker Porter faces Dillon Cleckler atop BKFC Fight Night on June 14, live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The pair square off in a five-round bare-knuckle boxing clash at heavyweight.

Porter (1-0) of New Britain, CT is coming off a win by knockout in 44 seconds against Chase Gormley in February. Cleckler (3-1) of Pensacola, FL makes his first BKFC ring appearance in three years – since he was KO’d by Arnold Adams in the second round.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Yorgan De Castro (1-0) of Fall River, MA and Josh Watson (3-1) of Las Vegas, NV. The feature bout is a middleweight clash pitting Brennan Ward (1-0) of New London, CT against newcomer James Rumley of Bassett, VA.

Also on the card, Gary Balletto makes his BKFC debut in a light heavyweight bout against Rodney Thomas (1-2) of Harbor City, CA. Plus, Pat Casey (1-2) of Springfield, MA meets debuting John Howard of Boston, MA at middleweight.

Watch on Prime Video

BKFC Mohegan Sun live blog

BKFC Mohegan Sun: How to watch & start time

BKFC Mohegan Sun airs live on Prime Video and DAZN. The start time is 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

BKFC Mohegan Sun results

Get BKFC Mohegan Sun full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card

  • Parker Porter vs. Dillon Cleckler
  • Yorgan De Castro vs. Josh Watson
  • Brennan Ward vs. James Rumley
  • Gary Balletto III vs. Rodney Thomas
  • John Howard vs. Pat Casey
  • Rico Disciullo vs. Zachary Pannell
  • Rick Hawn vs. Sergio Lopez
  • Lardy Navarro vs. Anthony Foye
  • Randy Costa vs. Nick Burgos

Prelims

  • Peter Barrett vs. Nash Diederichs
  • Jared Lennon vs. Ishiah Carson
  • Joseph Peters vs. Drew Nolan
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.