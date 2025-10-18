Subscribe
BKFC Hammond live results: Bryce Henry faces Roderick Stewart

Bryce Henry faces Roderick Stewart atop BKFC Fight Night, live from Hammond, IN

By Parviz Iskenderov
Bryce Henry and Roderick Stewart at the BKFC Hammond weigh-in
Bryce Henry and Roderick Stewart during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of their bout at Horseshoe Hammond in Hammond, IN | BKFC
Bryce Henry faces Roderick Stewart atop BKFC Fight Night on Saturday, October 18, live from Horseshoe Hammond in Hammond, IN. The two fighters meet in a five-round bare-knuckle clash at welterweight.

Unbeaten Henry (5-0) of Broward County, FL won his previous bout in April by TKO against Derrick Findley. Stewart (2-2) of Abilene, TX, who replaced the initially announced Jake Lindsey, aims for his third straight victory after defeating James Gray by unanimous decision in June.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Cameron Vancamp (2-2) of Indianapolis, IN and Derrick Findley (3-3) of Merrillville, IN. The featured fight is a flyweight contest between Nate Maness (1-0) of Henderson, KY and Tyler Randell (4-3) of Cape Coral, FL.

Among other matchups, newcomers Ronny Hauser of Elmhurst, IL and Wisconsin’s Julian Valencia face off at bantamweight. A heavyweight showdown pits Hammond-based Gabriel Mota (1-3) of Chicago against debuting Sean Schultz of Indianapolis, IN.

BKFC Hammond live blog

BKFC Hammond: How to watch and start time

BKFC Hammond airs live on Prime Video. The main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, with the Countdown and free prelims beginning an hour earlier.

Our live blog will feature results, photos, and video highlights.

BKFC Hammond results

Get BKFC Fight Night Hammond full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

  • Bryce Henry vs. Roderick Stewart
  • Cameron Vancamp vs. Derrick Findley
  • Nate Maness vs. Tyler Randall
  • Ronny Hauser vs. Julian Valencia
  • Gabriel Mota vs. Sean Schultz
  • Marisol Ruelas vs. Brooke Evans
  • Travis Smith vs. Tom Angeloff

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Adam Brady vs. Darren Whitney
  • Octavin Turner vs. Cary Caprio
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

