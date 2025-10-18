BKFC Hammond live results: Bryce Henry faces Roderick Stewart

Bryce Henry faces Roderick Stewart atop BKFC Fight Night on Saturday, October 18, live from Horseshoe Hammond in Hammond, IN. The two fighters meet in a five-round bare-knuckle clash at welterweight.

Unbeaten Henry (5-0) of Broward County, FL won his previous bout in April by TKO against Derrick Findley. Stewart (2-2) of Abilene, TX, who replaced the initially announced Jake Lindsey, aims for his third straight victory after defeating James Gray by unanimous decision in June.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Cameron Vancamp (2-2) of Indianapolis, IN and Derrick Findley (3-3) of Merrillville, IN. The featured fight is a flyweight contest between Nate Maness (1-0) of Henderson, KY and Tyler Randell (4-3) of Cape Coral, FL.

Among other matchups, newcomers Ronny Hauser of Elmhurst, IL and Wisconsin’s Julian Valencia face off at bantamweight. A heavyweight showdown pits Hammond-based Gabriel Mota (1-3) of Chicago against debuting Sean Schultz of Indianapolis, IN.

BKFC Hammond: How to watch and start time BKFC Hammond airs live on Prime Video. The main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, with the Countdown and free prelims beginning an hour earlier.



Our live blog will feature results, photos, and video highlights.

BKFC Hammond results

BKFC Fight Night Hammond full fight card

Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

Bryce Henry vs. Roderick Stewart

Cameron Vancamp vs. Derrick Findley

Nate Maness vs. Tyler Randall

Ronny Hauser vs. Julian Valencia

Gabriel Mota vs. Sean Schultz

Marisol Ruelas vs. Brooke Evans

Travis Smith vs. Tom Angeloff

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)