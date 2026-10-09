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BKFC Bethlehem live results: Gregoris Cisneros faces Ryan Petersen

BKFC Fight Night features Gregoris Cisneros facing Ryan Petersen in a welterweight bout in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Gregoris Cisneros and Ryan Petersen at the BKFC Fight Night Bethlehem weigh-in
Gregoris Cisneros and Ryan Petersen during the weigh-in in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on October 8, 2026. Photo credit: BKFC
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BKFC Fight Night: Cisneros vs Petersen airs live tonight (Friday, October 9) from Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

  • The main event is a welterweight bout between Gregoris Cisneros (5-2) of Venezuela and Ryan Petersen (3-2) of Humboldt County, California.
  • The co-main event is a cruiserweight matchup between Lex Ludlow (4-0) of Levittown, Pennsylvania, and Sean Schultz (0-1) of Indianapolis, Indiana.

How to watch: Live on the BKFC App at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The card also includes:

  • Lightweight featured fight between Jay Haas and Antonio Castillo Jr. (0-1).
  • Middleweight clash between Douglas Lobasso and Justin Walters (1-2).
  • Heavyweight battle between Mike Liberto and Jojo Schillizzi (0-1).
  • Bantamweight matchup between Travis Thompson (6-8) and Nick Burgos (0-2).
  • Ironweight showdown between Lewis Rumsey (2-5) and Maurice Morris.
  • Welterweight bout between Christian Torres (2-6) and Brett Shoenfelt (0-1).

BKFC Bethlehem results

Main card

  • Gregoris Cisneros vs. Ryan Petersen
  • Lex Ludlow vs. Sean Schultz
  • Jay Haas vs. Antonio Castillo Jr.
  • Douglas Lobasso vs. Justin Walters
  • Mike Liberto vs. Jojo Schillizzi
  • Travis Thompson vs. Nick Burgos
  • Lewis Rumsey vs. Maurice Morris
  • Christian Torres vs. Brett Shoenfelt

Prelims

  • Brian Newman vs. Mark Culp
  • Taylor Dagner vs. Marisol Ruelas
  • Nathaniel James vs. Marc Worthington

BKFC Bethlehem live blog

Weigh-Ins

In case you missed it, watch the BKFC Bethlehem weigh-ins as the fighters step onto the scales and face off ahead of their bouts.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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