BKFC Bethlehem live results: Gregoris Cisneros faces Ryan Petersen

BKFC Fight Night: Cisneros vs Petersen airs live tonight (Friday, October 9) from Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
- The main event is a welterweight bout between Gregoris Cisneros (5-2) of Venezuela and Ryan Petersen (3-2) of Humboldt County, California.
- The co-main event is a cruiserweight matchup between Lex Ludlow (4-0) of Levittown, Pennsylvania, and Sean Schultz (0-1) of Indianapolis, Indiana.
How to watch: Live on the BKFC App at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
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The card also includes:
- Lightweight featured fight between Jay Haas and Antonio Castillo Jr. (0-1).
- Middleweight clash between Douglas Lobasso and Justin Walters (1-2).
- Heavyweight battle between Mike Liberto and Jojo Schillizzi (0-1).
- Bantamweight matchup between Travis Thompson (6-8) and Nick Burgos (0-2).
- Ironweight showdown between Lewis Rumsey (2-5) and Maurice Morris.
- Welterweight bout between Christian Torres (2-6) and Brett Shoenfelt (0-1).
BKFC Bethlehem results
Main card
- Gregoris Cisneros vs. Ryan Petersen
- Lex Ludlow vs. Sean Schultz
- Jay Haas vs. Antonio Castillo Jr.
- Douglas Lobasso vs. Justin Walters
- Mike Liberto vs. Jojo Schillizzi
- Travis Thompson vs. Nick Burgos
- Lewis Rumsey vs. Maurice Morris
- Christian Torres vs. Brett Shoenfelt
Prelims
- Brian Newman vs. Mark Culp
- Taylor Dagner vs. Marisol Ruelas
- Nathaniel James vs. Marc Worthington
BKFC Bethlehem live blog
Weigh-Ins
In case you missed it, watch the BKFC Bethlehem weigh-ins as the fighters step onto the scales and face off ahead of their bouts.
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