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BKFC Hammond live results: Cameron VanCamp faces Gregoris Cisneros

BKFC Fight Night features Cameron VanCamp facing Gregoris Cisneros in a welterweight bare-knuckle bout in Hammond, Indiana

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Cameron VanCamp and Gregoris Cisneros at the BKFC Hammond weigh-in
Cameron VanCamp and Gregoris Cisneros at the weigh-in in Hammond, Indiana, on June 25, 2026. Photo by BKFC
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BKFC Fight Night Hammond airs live tonight, Friday, June 26, from Horseshoe Hammond in Hammond, Indiana. The main event is a welterweight bout between Cameron VanCamp and Gregoris Cisneros.

  • Indianapolis native VanCamp (3-2) returns to the ring following a second-round TKO victory over Derrick Findley at BKFC Hammond last October.
  • Cisneros (4-2) of Venezuela makes his promotional debut and looks to bounce back from a first-round knockout defeat against Barrie Jones last February.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Arnold Adams and Steve Banks.

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  • Adams (7-5) of Fairbanks, Alaska, has lost four fights in a row, being stopped by Leonardo Perdomo in the first round of his previous bout last September.
  • Banks (4-3) of Hickory, North Carolina, comes off a first-round knockout loss to Haze Hepi last April.

See the full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

  • How to watch: BKFC Hammond streams live on Prime Video at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.
Watch on Prime Video

BKFC Hammond results

Main card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)

  • Cameron Vancamp vs. Gregoris Cisneros
  • Arnold Adams vs. Steve Banks
  • Gabriel Mota vs. Alex Davis
  • Brandon Conley vs. Aubrey Mendonca
  • Thomas Angeloff vs. Joseph Schillizzi
  • Ronny Hauser vs. Justin Street
  • Stevo Morris vs. Brandon Meneses
  • Casey Moses vs. Martez McGregor

Prelims (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

  • Anthony Mendoza vs. Branko Busick
  • Natalie Gage vs. Alexandra Delgado-Lopez
  • Travis Smith vs. Anthony Pike

BKFC Hammond live blog

Countdown to BKFC Hammond

Watch Countdown to BKFC Fight Night Hammond featuring the bouts from previous events followed by tonight’s prelims.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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