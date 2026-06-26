BKFC Hammond live results: Cameron VanCamp faces Gregoris Cisneros

BKFC Fight Night Hammond airs live tonight, Friday, June 26, from Horseshoe Hammond in Hammond, Indiana. The main event is a welterweight bout between Cameron VanCamp and Gregoris Cisneros.

Indianapolis native VanCamp (3-2) returns to the ring following a second-round TKO victory over Derrick Findley at BKFC Hammond last October.

Cisneros (4-2) of Venezuela makes his promotional debut and looks to bounce back from a first-round knockout defeat against Barrie Jones last February.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Arnold Adams and Steve Banks.

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Adams (7-5) of Fairbanks, Alaska, has lost four fights in a row, being stopped by Leonardo Perdomo in the first round of his previous bout last September.

Banks (4-3) of Hickory, North Carolina, comes off a first-round knockout loss to Haze Hepi last April.

See the full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

How to watch: BKFC Hammond streams live on Prime Video at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

BKFC Hammond results

Main card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)

Cameron Vancamp vs. Gregoris Cisneros

Arnold Adams vs. Steve Banks

Gabriel Mota vs. Alex Davis

Brandon Conley vs. Aubrey Mendonca

Thomas Angeloff vs. Joseph Schillizzi

Ronny Hauser vs. Justin Street

Stevo Morris vs. Brandon Meneses

Casey Moses vs. Martez McGregor

Prelims (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

Anthony Mendoza vs. Branko Busick

Natalie Gage vs. Alexandra Delgado-Lopez

Travis Smith vs. Anthony Pike

BKFC Hammond live blog June 26, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Countdown to BKFC Hammond Watch Countdown to BKFC Fight Night Hammond featuring the bouts from previous events followed by tonight’s prelims.