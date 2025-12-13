BKFC Derby live results: Conor Cooke TKOs Anthony Holmes to claim UK title

Conor Cooke faces Anthony Holmes in the main event of BKFC Fight Night at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on Saturday, December 13. They clash for the BKFC UK light heavyweight title.
Cooke (5-1) of Northern Ireland won his previous bout in March at BKFC Manchester by knockout in the first round against Stevie Taylor. Holmes (5-2-1) of the UK returns to the ring after scoring a second-round KO over Charles Wasserman last November in Newcastle.
The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Bradley Taylor (3-0-0) and debuting Brian Hyslop. The featured fight is a welterweight matchup between Paul Cook (3-1) and Matthew Wiwczaryk (2-1).
Also on the card is a featherweight battle between Robbie Brown (2-3-0) and newcomer Lewis Knox. A middleweight clash pits Simeon Ottley (1-1) against Oscar Smykiel (1-0). Additionally, Liam Hutchinson (0-1) meets debuting Luke Brassfield at middleweight.
BKFC Derby results
Get BKFC Derby full fight card results below.
Main card
- Conor Cooke def. Anthony Holmes by TKO (R3, 2:00) – wins BKFC UK light heavyweight title
- Bradley Taylor def. Brian Hyslop by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
- Paul Cook vs. Matthew Wiwczaryk – majority draw (47-47, 47-47, 46-48)
- Lewis Knox def. Robbie Brown by KO (R4, 0:41)
- Simeon Otley def. Oscar Smykiel by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-46)
- Liam Hutchinson def. Luke Brassfield by TKO (R5, 1:24)
- Leigh Cohoon def. Cory Hardy by KO (R3, 1:39)
- Tommy Hawthorn def. Tommy Carus by TKO (R2, 1:21)
Prelims
- Ricky Nelder def. Danny Leadbetter by TKO (R4, 1:47)
- Terri Diamond def. Meghan O’Neill by KO (R1, 1:44)
- Will Smith def. Luke Steele by KO (R2, 0:26)
BKFC Derby live blog
Conor Cooke TKOs Anthony Holmes in third round
Conor Cooke defeats Anthony Holmes by third-round TKO to win the BKFC UK light heavyweight title. The official time was 2:00 of the round.
The fight was stopped before the start of the fourth round due to cuts sustained by Holmes that affected his vision.
Bradley Taylor defeats Brian Hyslop by decision
Bradley Taylor defeats Brian Hyslop by unanimous decision at bantamweight.
Paul Cook vs Matthew Wiwczaryk ends in draw
Paul Cook and Matthew Wiwczaryk fight to a majority draw at welterweight. In the opening round, Cooke secured a knockdown.
Lewis Knox KOs Robbie Brown in fourth round
Lewis Knox defeats Robbie Brown by fourth-round KO at featherweight. The time was 41 seconds of the round. On his way to victory, Knox scored knockdowns in the third and fourth rounds.
Simeon Otley defeats Oscar Smykiel by decision
Simeon Otley defeats Oscar Smykiel by unanimous decision at middleweight.
Liam Hutchinson TKOs Luke Brassfield in fifth round
Liam Hutchinson defeats Luke Brassfield by fifth-round TKO at middleweight. The time of the stoppage was 1:24 of the round.
Leigh Cohoon stops Cory Hardy in third round
Leigh Cohoon drops and stops debuting Cory Hardy in the third round at middleweight. The time was 1:39 of the round.
Tommy Hawthorn stops Tommy Carus in second round
Tommy Hawthorn defeats fellow BKFC newcomer Tommy Carus by second-round TKO at lightweight, scoring multiple knockdowns along the way.
Ricky Nelder TKOs Danny Leadbetter in fourth round
Ricky Nelder defeats Danny Leadbetter by fourth-round TKO at light heavyweight. The time was 1:47 of the round.
Terri Diamond KOs Meghan O'Neill in first round
Terri Diamond defeats Meghan O’Neill by first-round KO at strawweight. The time was 1:44 of the round.
Will Smith TKOs Luke Steele in second round
Kicking off the action, Will Smith drops and stops Luke Steele in the second round at lightweight. The official time was 26 seconds of the round.
BKFC Derby: How to watch and start time
BKFC Derby airs live on Prime Video in the U.S. and on the BKFC App in other countries. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful for streaming from a different location.
The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. GMT.