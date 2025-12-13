BKFC Derby live results: Conor Cooke TKOs Anthony Holmes to claim UK title

Conor Cooke faces Anthony Holmes in the main event of BKFC Fight Night at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on Saturday, December 13. They clash for the BKFC UK light heavyweight title.

Cooke (5-1) of Northern Ireland won his previous bout in March at BKFC Manchester by knockout in the first round against Stevie Taylor. Holmes (5-2-1) of the UK returns to the ring after scoring a second-round KO over Charles Wasserman last November in Newcastle.

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The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Bradley Taylor (3-0-0) and debuting Brian Hyslop. The featured fight is a welterweight matchup between Paul Cook (3-1) and Matthew Wiwczaryk (2-1).

Also on the card is a featherweight battle between Robbie Brown (2-3-0) and newcomer Lewis Knox. A middleweight clash pits Simeon Ottley (1-1) against Oscar Smykiel (1-0). Additionally, Liam Hutchinson (0-1) meets debuting Luke Brassfield at middleweight.

BKFC Derby results

Get BKFC Derby full fight card results below.

Main card

Conor Cooke def. Anthony Holmes by TKO (R3, 2:00) – wins BKFC UK light heavyweight title

Bradley Taylor def. Brian Hyslop by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Paul Cook vs. Matthew Wiwczaryk – majority draw (47-47, 47-47, 46-48)

Lewis Knox def. Robbie Brown by KO (R4, 0:41)

Simeon Otley def. Oscar Smykiel by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-46)

Liam Hutchinson def. Luke Brassfield by TKO (R5, 1:24)

Leigh Cohoon def. Cory Hardy by KO (R3, 1:39)

Tommy Hawthorn def. Tommy Carus by TKO (R2, 1:21)

Prelims

Ricky Nelder def. Danny Leadbetter by TKO (R4, 1:47)

Terri Diamond def. Meghan O’Neill by KO (R1, 1:44)

Will Smith def. Luke Steele by KO (R2, 0:26)

BKFC Derby live blog December 13, 2025 4:39 PM EST Conor Cooke TKOs Anthony Holmes in third round Conor Cooke defeats Anthony Holmes by third-round TKO to win the BKFC UK light heavyweight title. The official time was 2:00 of the round.



The fight was stopped before the start of the fourth round due to cuts sustained by Holmes that affected his vision. Conor Cooke after his victory over Anthony Holmes during their bout at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on December 13, 2025 | BKFC December 13, 2025 4:27 PM EST Bradley Taylor defeats Brian Hyslop by decision Bradley Taylor defeats Brian Hyslop by unanimous decision at bantamweight. Bradley Taylor throws a punch during his bout against Brian Hyslop at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on December 13, 2025 | BKFC December 13, 2025 4:01 PM EST Paul Cook vs Matthew Wiwczaryk ends in draw Paul Cook and Matthew Wiwczaryk fight to a majority draw at welterweight. In the opening round, Cooke secured a knockdown. Paul Cook and Matthew Wiwczaryk during their bout at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on December 13, 2025 | BKFC December 13, 2025 3:43 PM EST Lewis Knox KOs Robbie Brown in fourth round Lewis Knox defeats Robbie Brown by fourth-round KO at featherweight. The time was 41 seconds of the round. On his way to victory, Knox scored knockdowns in the third and fourth rounds. Lewis Knox throws a punch during his bout against Robbie Brown at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on December 13, 2025 | BKFC December 13, 2025 3:08 PM EST Simeon Otley defeats Oscar Smykiel by decision Simeon Otley defeats Oscar Smykiel by unanimous decision at middleweight. Simeon Otley and Oscar Smykiel during their bout at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on December 13, 2025 | BKFC December 13, 2025 2:50 PM EST Liam Hutchinson TKOs Luke Brassfield in fifth round Liam Hutchinson defeats Luke Brassfield by fifth-round TKO at middleweight. The time of the stoppage was 1:24 of the round. Liam Hutchinson defeats Luke Brassfield during their bout at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on December 13, 2025 | BKFC December 13, 2025 2:24 PM EST Leigh Cohoon stops Cory Hardy in third round Leigh Cohoon drops and stops debuting Cory Hardy in the third round at middleweight. The time was 1:39 of the round. Leigh Cohoon after his victory over Cory Hardy during their bout at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on December 13, 2025 | BKFC December 13, 2025 2:23 PM EST Tommy Hawthorn stops Tommy Carus in second round Tommy Hawthorn defeats fellow BKFC newcomer Tommy Carus by second-round TKO at lightweight, scoring multiple knockdowns along the way. Tommy Hawthorn throws a punch during his bout against Tommy Carus at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on December 13, 2025 | BKFC December 13, 2025 1:48 PM EST Ricky Nelder TKOs Danny Leadbetter in fourth round Ricky Nelder defeats Danny Leadbetter by fourth-round TKO at light heavyweight. The time was 1:47 of the round. Ricky Nelder during his bout against Danny Leadbetter at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on December 13, 2025 | BKFC December 13, 2025 1:27 PM EST Terri Diamond KOs Meghan O'Neill in first round Terri Diamond defeats Meghan O’Neill by first-round KO at strawweight. The time was 1:44 of the round. Terri Diamond dominates Meghan O'Neill during their bout at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on December 13, 2025 | BKFC December 13, 2025 1:16 PM EST Will Smith TKOs Luke Steele in second round Kicking off the action, Will Smith drops and stops Luke Steele in the second round at lightweight. The official time was 26 seconds of the round. Will Smith after his victory over Luke Steele at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on December 13, 2025 | BKFC December 12, 2025 11:01 PM EST BKFC Derby: How to watch and start time BKFC Derby airs live on Prime Video in the U.S. and on the BKFC App in other countries. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful for streaming from a different location.



The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. GMT.