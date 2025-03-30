Subscribe
BKFC Manchester photos: Gary Fox TKO’s Jonno Chipchase to land title

Gary Fox defeats Jonno Chipchase via first-round TKO to become BKFC UK featherweight champion

By Parviz Iskenderov
Gary Fox punches Jonno Chipchase during their bare-knuckle boxing bout at BKFC Manchester
Gary Fox punches Jonno Chipchase during their bare-knuckle boxing bout at BKFC Fight Night at Planet Ice Altrincham in Manchester, England, on March 29, 2025 | BKFC

Gary Fox walked away with the win on March 29 when he faced Jonno Chipchase atop BKFC Fight Night at Planet Ice Altrincham in Manchester. England’s 39-year-old took the victory by way of stoppage.

The fight was halted after the first round as Chipchase was deemed unable to continue due to cuts. Fox was declared the winner by TKO and landed the BKFC UK featherweight title.

In addition to the belt, Fox, from Fishburn, County Durham, improved to 4-2 and secured his second win in a row. Manchester’s 34-year-old Chipchase dropped to 3-1 and suffered his first defeat.

In the co-main event, British newcomer Jack Cullen (1-0) stopped Jakub Kosicki (0-2) of Poland in the first round at middleweight. In the featured bout, Conor Cooke (5-1) of Northern Ireland KO’d Stevie Taylor (1-1) of England in the first round at light heavyweight.

Among other BKFC Manchester results, Gaz Corran (1-0) of England successfully debuted in BKFC, defeating Poland’s Dawid Chylinski (3-2) via first-round stoppage at light heavyweight. Matty Hodgson (3-3) stopped Danny Moir (3-1) in the second round of their all-British matchup at light heavyweight.

Bartlomiej Krol (5-1) of Poland scored a unanimous decision against Simeon Otley (1-1) of the UK at middleweight. Dec Spelman (1-0) of the UK defeated fellow newcomer Tomas Lejsek (0-1) of the Czech Republic by unanimous decision at cruiserweight, scoring a knockdown in the final round.

David Oscar (5-2) of Poland stopped Stanoy Tabakov (1-2) of Bulgaria in the second round at cruiserweight. Kicking off the main card, Danny Mitchell (2-0) defeated debuting fellow Brit Benjamin Lowe (0-1) by unanimous decision, scoring three knockdowns along the way.

Gary Fox vs Jonno Chipchase
Gary Fox
Jack Cullen vs Jakub Kosicki
Jack Cullen
Conor Cooke vs Stevie Taylor
Gaz Corran vs Dawid Chylinski
Matt Hodgson vs Danny Moir
Bartlomiej Krol vs Simeon Otley
Dec Spelman vs Tomas Lejsek
David Oscar vs Stanoy Tabakov
Danny Mitchell vs Benjamin Lowe
Leigh Cohoon vs James O'Brien
Liam Dooley
Sineadh Ni Nuallain vs Mathilda Wilson
Atop the prelims, Leigh Cohoon (2-0) defeated James O’Brien (0-1) via second-round TKO. Additionally, newcomer Liam Dooley (1-0) scored a 14-second knockout of Marcus Pond (1-2) with a left hook.

In the event opener, making her BKFC debut, Sineadh Ni Nuallain (1-0) defeated Mathilda Wilson (3-4) by unanimous decision. The scores were 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
