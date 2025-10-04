BKFC 82 live results: Mike Perry faces Jeremy Stephens in Newark, NJ

BKFC 82 features Mike Perry vs Jeremy Stephens, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, October 4. The two fighters clash for the “King of Violence” title. The bare-knuckle bout is scheduled for five rounds at middleweight.

34-year-old Perry (5-0) of Flint, MI, returns to the BKFC ring after being stopped by Jake Paul in their boxing match last July. 39-year-old Stephens (3-0) of Des Moines, IA, also makes his promotional return after dropping a decision to Mason Jones at UFC Fight Night in May.

In the co-main event, BKFC flyweight champion Christine Ferea (10-1) of San Jose, CA, meets BKFC featherweight champion Jessica Borga (3-0) of Lakeland, FL. The Champion vs Champion showdown is for the inaugural “Queen of Violence” title.

In the featured fight, Jimmie Rivera (2-2-1) of Ramsey, NJ, takes on Timmy Mason (3-2) of Helena, MT. Mason stepped in on short notice, replacing Frankie Edgar, who was pulled from the event due to medical reasons.

BKFC 82 Newark: How to watch and start time BKFC 82 Newark airs live on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

BKFC 82 Newark results

Get BKFC 82 Newark full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens – “King of Violence” title

Christine Ferea vs. Jessica Borga – “Queen of Violence” title

Jimmie Rivera vs. Timmy Mason

Karl Roberson vs. Oluwale Bamgbose

Phil Caracappa vs. Quentin Gaskins

Jeff Lentz vs. Elijah Harris

Michael Trizano vs. Juan Carlos De Leon

Prelims (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)