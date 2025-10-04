Subscribe
BKFC 82 live results: Mike Perry faces Jeremy Stephens in Newark, NJ

Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens clash for the "King of Violence" title at BKFC 82, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jeremy Stephens and Mike Perry face off during the BKFC 82 Newark weigh-ins
Jeremy Stephens and Mike Perry face off during the weigh-in on October 3, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey | BKFC
BKFC 82 features Mike Perry vs Jeremy Stephens, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, October 4. The two fighters clash for the “King of Violence” title. The bare-knuckle bout is scheduled for five rounds at middleweight.

34-year-old Perry (5-0) of Flint, MI, returns to the BKFC ring after being stopped by Jake Paul in their boxing match last July. 39-year-old Stephens (3-0) of Des Moines, IA, also makes his promotional return after dropping a decision to Mason Jones at UFC Fight Night in May.

In the co-main event, BKFC flyweight champion Christine Ferea (10-1) of San Jose, CA, meets BKFC featherweight champion Jessica Borga (3-0) of Lakeland, FL. The Champion vs Champion showdown is for the inaugural “Queen of Violence” title.

In the featured fight, Jimmie Rivera (2-2-1) of Ramsey, NJ, takes on Timmy Mason (3-2) of Helena, MT. Mason stepped in on short notice, replacing Frankie Edgar, who was pulled from the event due to medical reasons.

BKFC 82 Newark live blog

BKFC 82 Newark: How to watch and start time

BKFC 82 Newark airs live on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

BKFC 82 Newark results

Get BKFC 82 Newark full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens – “King of Violence” title
  • Christine Ferea vs. Jessica Borga – “Queen of Violence” title
  • Jimmie Rivera vs. Timmy Mason
  • Karl Roberson vs. Oluwale Bamgbose
  • Phil Caracappa vs. Quentin Gaskins
  • Jeff Lentz vs. Elijah Harris
  • Michael Trizano vs. Juan Carlos De Leon

Prelims (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)

  • Pat Carroll vs. Aleem Whitfield
  • Irakli Ghvinjilia vs. Jmani Oliver
  • Justin Clarke vs. Ishiah Carson
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

