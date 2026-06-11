Photos: Mathieu vs Falcao – Weigh-In Face-Offs

Wilkens Mathieu and Esquiva Falcao successfully weighed in for their bout headlining the Eye of the Tiger event on June 11 at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Canada. Both fighters made the required limit, making it official for Mathieu’s NABF 168-pound title.

Quebec City native Mathieu (15-0, 10 KOs) came in at 167.8 lbs for the first defense of his belt.

Olympic silver medalist and former world title challenger Falcao (32-2, 21 KOs) of Brazil showed 167.6 lbs.

The co-main event fighters, Leila Beaudoin (14-2, 2 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, and Colombia’s Paulina Angel (7-2-2, 3 KOs), also successfully made weight, tipping the scales at 129.7 lbs and 129 lbs, respectively. They clash for the interim WBA 130-pound title.

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On the undercard, Mehmet Unal (15-0, 13 KOs) of Turkiye weighed in at 174.6 lbs for his WBC and WBA Continental 175-pound title defense against Yoann Kongolo (18-3-1, 7 KOs). Kongolo of Switzerland weighed 174.8 lbs.

The weigh-ins followed the final pre-fight press conference held a day earlier.

See the weigh-in photos, along with the current Mathieu vs Falcao lineup and weights below.

Wilkens Mathieu during the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Wilkens Mathieu and Esquiva Falcao face off at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Wilkens Mathieu and Esquiva Falcao during the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Leila Beaudoin and Paulina Angel face off at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Leila Beaudoin and Paulina Angel at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Mehmet Unal and Yoann Kongolo face off at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Thomas Chabot and Jose Antonio Sampedro face off at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Thomas Chabot and Jose Antonio Sampedro face off at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Erik Israyelyan and Johan Guzman face off at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Daylen Pepin and Jordan Dzaba face off at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Mathieu vs Falcao current fight card and weights