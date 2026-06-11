Photos: Mathieu vs Falcao – Weigh-In Face-Offs

Wilkens Mathieu and Esquiva Falcao successfully weighed in for their bout headlining the Eye of the Tiger event on June 11 at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Canada. Both fighters made the required limit, making it official for Mathieu’s NABF 168-pound title.
Quebec City native Mathieu (15-0, 10 KOs) came in at 167.8 lbs for the first defense of his belt.
Olympic silver medalist and former world title challenger Falcao (32-2, 21 KOs) of Brazil showed 167.6 lbs.
The co-main event fighters, Leila Beaudoin (14-2, 2 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, and Colombia’s Paulina Angel (7-2-2, 3 KOs), also successfully made weight, tipping the scales at 129.7 lbs and 129 lbs, respectively. They clash for the interim WBA 130-pound title.
Advertisement
On the undercard, Mehmet Unal (15-0, 13 KOs) of Turkiye weighed in at 174.6 lbs for his WBC and WBA Continental 175-pound title defense against Yoann Kongolo (18-3-1, 7 KOs). Kongolo of Switzerland weighed 174.8 lbs.