Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Mathieu vs Falcao – Weigh-In Face-Offs

Wilkens Mathieu faces Esquiva Falcao on Thursday at Theatre Capitole in Quebec City, Canada

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Wilkens Mathieu and Esquiva Falcao face off at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Wilkens Mathieu and Esquiva Falcao during the weigh-in faceoff at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Wilkens Mathieu and Esquiva Falcao successfully weighed in for their bout headlining the Eye of the Tiger event on June 11 at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Canada. Both fighters made the required limit, making it official for Mathieu’s NABF 168-pound title.

  • Quebec City native Mathieu (15-0, 10 KOs) came in at 167.8 lbs for the first defense of his belt.
  • Olympic silver medalist and former world title challenger Falcao (32-2, 21 KOs) of Brazil showed 167.6 lbs.

The co-main event fighters, Leila Beaudoin (14-2, 2 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, and Colombia’s Paulina Angel (7-2-2, 3 KOs), also successfully made weight, tipping the scales at 129.7 lbs and 129 lbs, respectively. They clash for the interim WBA 130-pound title.

Advertisement

On the undercard, Mehmet Unal (15-0, 13 KOs) of Turkiye weighed in at 174.6 lbs for his WBC and WBA Continental 175-pound title defense against Yoann Kongolo (18-3-1, 7 KOs). Kongolo of Switzerland weighed 174.8 lbs.

  • The weigh-ins followed the final pre-fight press conference held a day earlier.

See the weigh-in photos, along with the current Mathieu vs Falcao lineup and weights below.

Wilkens Mathieu at the weigh-in ahead of his bout
Wilkens Mathieu during the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Wilkens Mathieu and Esquiva Falcao face off at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Wilkens Mathieu and Esquiva Falcao face off at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Wilkens Mathieu and Esquiva Falcao at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Wilkens Mathieu and Esquiva Falcao during the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Leila Beaudoin and Paulina Angel face off at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Leila Beaudoin and Paulina Angel face off at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Leila Beaudoin and Paulina Angel at the weigh-in
Leila Beaudoin and Paulina Angel at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Mehmet Unal and Yoann Kongolo face off at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Mehmet Unal and Yoann Kongolo face off at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Thomas Chabot and Jose Antonio Sampedro face off at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Thomas Chabot and Jose Antonio Sampedro face off at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Thomas Chabot and Jose Antonio Sampedro face off at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Thomas Chabot and Jose Antonio Sampedro face off at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Erik Israyelyan and Johan Guzman face off at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Erik Israyelyan and Johan Guzman face off at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger
Daylen Pepin and Jordan Dzaba face off at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Daylen Pepin and Jordan Dzaba face off at the weigh-in at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Mathieu vs Falcao current fight card and weights

  • Wilkens Mathieu (167.8 lbs) vs. Esquiva Falcao (167.6 lbs)
  • Leila Beaudoin (129.7 lbs) vs. Paulina Angel (129 lbs)
  • Mehmet Unal (174.6 lbs) vs. Yoann Kongolo (174.8 lbs)
  • Moreno Fendero (167.7 lbs) vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (167.3 lbs)
  • Thomas Chabot (125.7 lbs) vs. Jose Antonio Sampedro (124.1 lbs)
  • Erik Israyelyan (131.7 lbs) vs. Johan Guzman (131.2 lbs)
  • Daylen Pepin (134.2 lbs) vs. Jordan Dzaba (134.6 lbs)
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here