BKFC full fight video: Jessica Borga claims title by KO of Hannah Rankin

Watch the full fight video of Jessica Borga as she stops Hannah Rankin in 32 seconds to claim the BKFC featherweight title this past April in Dubai. Borga returns to the ring this Saturday at BKFC 82 in Newark, New Jersey, where she faces flyweight champion Christine Ferea for the inaugural symbolic “Queen of Violence” title.
