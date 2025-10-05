BKFC 82 photos: Mike Perry dominates Jeremy Stephens to stoppage victory

Mike Perry claimed a dominant win over Jeremy Stephens in the headliner of BKFC 82. The bare-knuckle boxing card aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, October 4.

Perry (6-0) of Flint, MI defeated Stephens (3-1) of Des Moines, IA by TKO, dropping his opponent once in the third, twice in the fourth, and three times in the fifth round. The middleweight contest for the symbolic “King of Violence” title was stopped at 1:35 of the final round.

With the victory, 34-year-old Perry successfully returned to the BKFC ring after being stopped by Jake Paul in a boxing match last July. 39-year-old Stephens also made his return to bare-knuckle fighting after falling short by decision against Mason Jones at UFC Fight Night in May.

“It is fitting that I’m the King of Violence,” Perry said. “It makes sense. I can take it; it’s nothing to me except just a little candy, and I’ll munch on it all day long.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity. Thank you very much to Mr. David Feldman and to Conor [McGregor] for his promotion.”

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Christine Ferea (11-1) of San Jose, CA defeated featherweight champion Jessica Borga (3-1) of Lakeland, FL by knockout in the fourth round. With the win, Ferea claimed the inaugural “Queen of Violence” title. The official time of the stoppage was 26 seconds into the round.

“This is the best feeling in the world,” Ferea said. “Thank you, David Feldman, and thank you, Conor McGregor, for coming in here and blowing this sport up even more.”

BKFC ring girls Alyssa Spivack and Chelsea Brea with the King of Violence championship belt at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 4, 2025 | BKFC

Mike Perry punches Jeremy Stephens during their bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 4, 2025 | BKFC

Mike Perry punches Jeremy Stephens during their bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 4, 2025 | BKFC

Jeremy Stephens suffers a knockdown during his bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 4, 2025 | BKFCagainst Mike Perry

Jessica Borga and Christine Ferea during their bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 4, 2025 | BKFC

Christine Ferea after he victory over Jessica Borga during their bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 4, 2025 | BKFC

In other BKFC 82 results

In the featured bout, Jimmie Rivera (3-2-1) of Ramsey, NJ defeated Timmy Mason (3-3) of Helena, MT by TKO in the third round at lightweight. Mason took the fight on short notice, replacing former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. The stoppage came at 29 seconds into the round.

Among other BKFC 82 results, Oluwale Bamgbose (1-0) of Nigeria defeated Karl Roberson (0-1) of Neptune City, NJ by TKO at cruiserweight. Roberson dropped Bamgbose in the first round, while Bamgbose scored two knockdowns in the first and another in the second. The fight was stopped at 58 seconds of round three.

Quentin Gaskins (2-1) of Elmira, NY dropped Phil Caracappa (1-1) of Freehold Township, NJ three times en route to a first-round knockout victory at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:53 of the round.

Jeff Lentz (1-0) of Belmar, NJ defeated Elijah Harris (2-1) of Shippensburg, PA by TKO due to doctor stoppage at lightweight. The fight was halted after the first round.

Michael Trizano (2-0) of New York, NY scored a 20-second knockout of Juan Carlos De Leon (2-1) of Grand Prairie, TX at lightweight.

Pat Carroll (2-0) of Canada defeated Aleem Whitfield (0-1) of Geneva, NY by TKO in the second round at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 25 seconds into the round. Carroll dropped Whitfield in both the first and second rounds.

Jimmie Rivera during his bout against Timmy Mason at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 4, 2025 | BKFC

Oluwale Bamgbose knocks down Karl Roberson during their bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 4, 2025 | BKFC

Quentin Gaskins and Phil Caracappa during their bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 4, 2025 | BKFC

Jeff Lentz and Elijah Harris during their bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 4, 2025 | BKFC

Michael Trizano knocks down Juan Carlos De Leon during their bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 4, 2025 | BKFC

Pat Carroll and Aleem Whitfield during their bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 4, 2025 | BKFC

Jmani Oliver punches Irakli Ghvinjilia during their bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 4, 2025 | BKFC

Justin Clarke punches Ishiah Carson during their bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 4, 2025 | BKFC

Among the BKFC 82 prelims, Jmani Oliver (1-0) of Freehold, NJ defeated Georgia’s Irakli Ghvinjilia (0-1) by unanimous decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 48-45, 48-44, and 47-45.

In the event opener, South Africa’s Justin Clarke (1-0) defeated Ishiah Carson (1-3) of Marble, TX by unanimous decision at featherweight. All three judges scored the fight 50-43.