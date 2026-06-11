Live results: Wilkens Mathieu defends NABF title against Esquiva Falcao

Wilkens Mathieu faces Esquiva Falcao tonight, Thursday, June 11, live from Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Canada. Mathieu puts his NABF super middleweight title on the line.

Undefeated Quebec City native Mathieu (15-0, 10 KOs) makes the first defense of his 168-pound regional belt, following a unanimous decision victory over Shakeel Phinn last October.

Olympic silver medalist and former world title challenger Falcao (32-2, 21 KOs) of Brazil looks to pull off an upset and is aiming for his third win in a row.

The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

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In the co-feature, Leila Beaudoin (14-2, 2 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, and Paulina Angel (7-2-2, 3 KOs) of Colombia clash for the interim WBA super featherweight title.

On the undercard, Mehmet Unal (15-0, 13 KOs) of Turkiye defends his WBC and WBA Continental light heavyweight titles against Yoann Kongolo (18-3-1, 7 KOs) of Switzerland.

Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (14-0, 10 KOs) of France defends his WBC Continental super middleweight title against Puerto Rico’s Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (21-1-1, 17 KOs).

Thomas Chabot (12-1, 8 KOs) of Thetford Mines, Quebec, and Jose Antonio Sampedro (13-2-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico battle for the WBC Continental featherweight title.

A super featherweight bout pits Armenia’s Erik Israyelyan (5-0, 3 KOs) against Johan Guzman (2-1, 2 KOs) of Chile.

Kicking off the action, Quebec’s Daylen Pepin (2-0) and Jordan Dzaba (3-3-1, 1 KO) of France square off at lightweight.

How to watch: Mathieu vs Falcao streams live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN worldwide, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Mathieu vs Falcao results

(6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT)

Wilkens Mathieu vs. Esquiva Falcao

Leila Beaudoin vs. Paulina Angel

Mehmet Unal vs. Yoann Kongolo

Moreno Fendero vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz

Thomas Chabot vs. Jose Antonio Sampedro

Erik Israyelyan vs. Johan Guzman

Daylen Pepin vs. Jordan Dzaba

Mathieu vs Falcao live blog June 11, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Press Conference Faceoff Check out the short video from the final press conference as Wilkens Mathieu and Esquiva Falcao preview their bout and face off.