Fights This Week: Rodriguez vs Vargas, UFC Freedom 250 and more action

The title fight between Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Antonio Vargas on Saturday, June 13 in Glendale, Arizona headlines this week’s boxing schedule.

On the same day, Oshae Jones faces Elia Carranza in a championship rematch in Orlando, Florida.

Also on Saturday, Tommy Fury takes on Eddie Hall in Manchester, England.

The MMA action on Sunday, June 14 is headlined by UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in Washington, D.C.

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The boxing showdown on Sunday features Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez defending his interim title against Abraham Perez in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Fight Week begins on Thursday, June 11 with a boxing card in Quebec City, Canada, where Wilkens Mathieu faces Esquiva Falcao.

Wilkens Mathieu vs Esquiva Falcao

Date: Thursday, June 11

Thursday, June 11 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT Platform: Punching Grace

Punching Grace Venue: Theatre Capitole in Quebec City, QC

Wilkens Mathieu faces Esquiva Falcao on Thursday, June 11 at Theatre Capitole in Quebec City, Canada.

Quebec City native Wilkens Mathieu (15-0, 10 KOs) defends his NABF super middleweight title following a unanimous decision victory over Shakeel Phinn last October.

Olympic silver medalist and former world title challenger Esquiva Falcao (32-2, 21 KOs) of Brazil looks to pull off an upset and is aiming for his third straight victory.

Co-feature: Leila Beaudoin (14-2, 2 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, battles Colombia’s Paulina Angel (7-2-2, 3 KOs) for the WBA interim super featherweight title.

Undercard bouts:

Mehmet Unal (15-0, 13 KOs) vs. Yoann Kongolo (18-3-1, 7 KOs), light heavyweight

Moreno Fendero (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (21-1-1, 17 KOs), super middleweight

Thomas Chabot (12-1, 8 KOs) vs. Jose Antonio Sampedro (13-2-1, 7 KOs), featherweight

Erik Israyelyan (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Johan Guzman (2-1, 2 KOs), super featherweight

Daylen Pepin (2-0) vs. Jordan Dzaba (3-3-1, 1 KO), lightweight

How to watch: Mathieu vs Falcao streams live on Punching Grace, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall

Date: Saturday, June 13

Saturday, June 13 U.S. time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT UK time: 6:00 p.m. BST

6:00 p.m. BST Platform: DAZN

DAZN Venue: AO Arena in Manchester, England

Tommy Fury faces Eddie Hall in an all-British heavyweight crossover bout on Saturday, June 13, as Misfits Boxing returns to the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Tommy Fury (11-0, 4 KOs) returns to the ring after defeating Kenan Hanjalic by unanimous decision in his previous professional boxing fight last May.

Former strongman competitor Eddie Hall transitions into boxing and makes his ring debut.

Co-feature: Anthony Taylor defends his MFB light heavyweight title against Matt Floyd.

Undercard bouts:

Brandon Scott aka Swarmz vs. Brendon Davis aka BDave, middleweight

Charlie Cox aka Big Stacks vs. Baffour Boateng aka Armz Korleone, heavyweight

Jack Kay aka Ibiza Final Boss vs. Jordan McCann

Jade Jones vs. Federica Riccio aka FederiKita, cruiserweight

Adam Brooks vs. Rahim Amer Pardesi, light heavyweight

Arabella Amblea Del Busso aka “Little Bellsy” vs. Andy Nguyen, middleweight

Franciska Szabo vs. Tina Snows, cruiserweight

Abdel Karim El-Madani vs. Luke Nevin, light heavyweight

How to watch: Fury vs Hall streams live on DAZN, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 6:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

Oshae Jones vs Elia Carranza 2

Date: Saturday, June 13

Saturday, June 13 Time: 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT

4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT Platform: ESPN+

ESPN+ Venue: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida

Oshae Jones defends her IBF super welterweight title against Elia Carranza in a rematch on Saturday, June 13 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

Jones (9-0, 3 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio won their first fight last July, defeating Miami’s Carranza (11-2, 3 KOs) by split decision.

Stepping through the ropes in the rematch, Jones makes her second title defense, while Carranza makes her second attempt to become a champion.

Co-feature: Tiara Brown (20-0, 11 KOs) defends her WBC featherweight title against Hannah Rapp (8-0-1, 5 KOs).

Undercard bouts:

Jasmine Artiga (15-0-1, 7 KOs) vs. Nataly Delgado (20-7-2, 5 KOs), Artiga’s WBA super flyweight title

Evelin Bermudez (22-1-1, 8 KOs) vs. Estefany Alegria (14-1, 4 KOs), Bermudez’s WBO, WBA, and IBF light flyweight titles

Preliminary bouts:

Jully Poca vs. Monica Medina, super lightweight

LeAnna Cruz (11-0, 1 KO) vs. Rubi Gutierrez (8-3-1, 1 KO), super flyweight

Brittany Sims (9-3, 5 KOs) vs. Naomy Cardenas (10-1, 2 KOs), bantamweight

Pedro Veitia (7-0-1, 7 KOs) vs. Taiwo Afolabi (6-0, 6 KOs), middleweight

Jordan Orozco Hernandez (16-0, 16 KOs) vs. Fernando Diaz (16-7-1, 6 KOs), bantamweight

Keno Marley (1-0) vs. Jordan Gruszewski (5-1-1, 4 KOs), cruiserweight

Sa’Rai Brown-El vs. Ashley Felix (7-3, 1 KO), light flyweight

Jadden Addison (1-0) vs. Zavier Davis, lightweight

How to watch: Jones vs Carranza 2 streams live on ESPN+, starting at 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT.

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs Antonio Vargas

Date: Saturday, June 13

Saturday, June 13 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT Platform: DAZN

DAZN Venue: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez challenges Antonio Vargas for the WBA bantamweight title on Saturday, June 13 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Jesse Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas looks to become a three-division world champion, having previously held unified titles at flyweight and super flyweight.

Houston’s Antonio Vargas (19-1-1, 11 KOs) defends his WBA 118-pound title after being reinstated as champion, while Seiya Tsutsumi was declared “Champion in Recess”.

Co-feature: Elif Nur Turhan (13-0, 8 KOs) of Turkiye makes the second defense of her IBF lightweight title against Gabriela Tellez (7-0, 3 KOs) of Vero Beach, Florida.

Undercard bouts:

Arturo Cardenas (17-0-2, 9 KOs) vs. Jordan Martinez (16-0-1, 15 KOs), super bantamweight

Adrian Rodriguez (10-0, 6 KOs) vs. Elias Montoya Terraza (13-0, 8 KOs), lightweight

Ronny Alvarez (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Filip Stankovic (9-3, 6 KOs), super middleweight

Trini Ochoa (21-1, 9 KOs) vs. Cristian Perez Hernandez (12-4-1, 7 KOs), super lightweight

Hector Beltran (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Shaquile Felicia (3-1, 1 KO), super welterweight

Xechal Xavier Esquivel (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Rayshawn Taylor (1-1-1, 1 KO), featherweight

How to watch: Rodriguez vs Vargas streams live on DAZN, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

UFC Freedom 250 at the White House

Date: Sunday, June 14

Sunday, June 14 Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: Paramount+

Paramount+ Venue: The White House in Washington, D.C.

UFC Freedom 250 takes place on Sunday, June 14 at The White House in Washington, D.C.

Main event: Two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria (17-0) defends his lightweight title against interim champion Justin Gaethje (27-5).

Georgian-Spanish Topuria claimed the vacant 155-pound title last June by first-round knockout against Charles Oliveira.

Gaethje of Safford, Arizona regained the division’s interim title in January by unanimous decision over Paddy Pimblett.

Co-main event: Two-division champion Alex Pereira (13-3) faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (13-2) for the interim heavyweight title.

Pereira of Brazil aims to win a title in his third weight class after reclaiming the 205-pound belt with a first-round TKO in a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev last October.

Gane of France looks to once again secure the interim title after challenging reigning champion Tom Aspinall last October in a bout that ended in a no contest due to an accidental eye poke that left Aspinall unable to continue.

UFC Freedom 250 card also includes:

Sean O’Malley (19-3) vs Aiemann Zahabi (14-2), bantamweight

Josh Hokit (9-0) vs Derrick Lewis (29-13), heavyweight

Mauricio Ruffy (13-2) vs Michael Chandler (23-10), lightweight

Bo Nickal (8-1) vs Kyle Daukaus (17-4), middleweight

Diego Lopes (27-8) vs Steve Garcia (19-5), featherweight

How to watch: UFC Freedom 250 streams live on Paramount+, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Jonathan Gonzalez vs Abraham Perez

Date: Sunday, June 14

Sunday, June 14 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: DAZN

DAZN Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez defends his interim WBA flyweight title against Abraham Perez on Sunday, June 14 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Puerto Rican southpaw Jonathan Gonzalez (29-4-1, 14 KOs) makes the first defense of his title following a unanimous decision victory over Yankiel Rivera in January.

Undefeated Abraham Perez (14-0, 7 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, makes his first attempt to earn one of boxing’s major belts after defeating Esneth Domingo by unanimous decision in April.

Co-feature: Undefeated Grand Rapids native Joshua Pagan (15-0, 5 KOs) defends his WBO NABO lightweight title against Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar (22-1-1, 12 KOs) of Mexico.

Undercard bouts:

Troy Isley (15-0, 5 KOs) vs. Leonardo Di Stefano (17-7, 14 KOs), middleweight

Brandon Moore (19-1, 10 KOs) vs. Donald Haynesworth (19-10-1, 17 KOs), heavyweight

Bryant Jennings (26-4, 15 KOs) vs. Robert Simms (12-6-1, 3 KOs), heavyweight

Jaquan McElroy (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. Damian Munoz, super welterweight

Sardius Simmons (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Walter Burns (8-4, 6 KOs), heavyweight

Lance Smith (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Jovanis Rodriguez (2-0-2, 1 KO), super lightweight

Caleb J. Tirado (1-0) vs. Osmar Rodriguez (6-6, 2 KOs), bantamweight

Shannel Butler (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Mayerlin Rivas (17-6-3, 11 KOs), featherweight

Jasmine Hampton (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Yazmin Martinez Benavides (6-9, 1 KO), flyweight

How to watch: Gonzalez vs Perez streams live on DAZN, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.