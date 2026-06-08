Fights This Week: Rodriguez vs Vargas, UFC Freedom 250 and more action

The title fight between Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Antonio Vargas on Saturday, June 13 in Glendale, Arizona headlines this week’s boxing schedule.
- On the same day, Oshae Jones faces Elia Carranza in a championship rematch in Orlando, Florida.
- Also on Saturday, Tommy Fury takes on Eddie Hall in Manchester, England.
The MMA action on Sunday, June 14 is headlined by UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in Washington, D.C.
The boxing showdown on Sunday features Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez defending his interim title against Abraham Perez in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
- Fight Week begins on Thursday, June 11 with a boxing card in Quebec City, Canada, where Wilkens Mathieu faces Esquiva Falcao.
Wilkens Mathieu vs Esquiva Falcao
- Date: Thursday, June 11
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT
- Platform: Punching Grace
- Venue: Theatre Capitole in Quebec City, QC
Wilkens Mathieu faces Esquiva Falcao on Thursday, June 11 at Theatre Capitole in Quebec City, Canada.
- Quebec City native Wilkens Mathieu (15-0, 10 KOs) defends his NABF super middleweight title following a unanimous decision victory over Shakeel Phinn last October.
- Olympic silver medalist and former world title challenger Esquiva Falcao (32-2, 21 KOs) of Brazil looks to pull off an upset and is aiming for his third straight victory.
Co-feature: Leila Beaudoin (14-2, 2 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, battles Colombia’s Paulina Angel (7-2-2, 3 KOs) for the WBA interim super featherweight title.
Undercard bouts:
- Mehmet Unal (15-0, 13 KOs) vs. Yoann Kongolo (18-3-1, 7 KOs), light heavyweight
- Moreno Fendero (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (21-1-1, 17 KOs), super middleweight
- Thomas Chabot (12-1, 8 KOs) vs. Jose Antonio Sampedro (13-2-1, 7 KOs), featherweight
- Erik Israyelyan (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Johan Guzman (2-1, 2 KOs), super featherweight
- Daylen Pepin (2-0) vs. Jordan Dzaba (3-3-1, 1 KO), lightweight
How to watch: Mathieu vs Falcao streams live on Punching Grace, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.
Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall
- Date: Saturday, June 13
- U.S. time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT
- UK time: 6:00 p.m. BST
- Platform: DAZN
- Venue: AO Arena in Manchester, England
Tommy Fury faces Eddie Hall in an all-British heavyweight crossover bout on Saturday, June 13, as Misfits Boxing returns to the AO Arena in Manchester, England.
- Tommy Fury (11-0, 4 KOs) returns to the ring after defeating Kenan Hanjalic by unanimous decision in his previous professional boxing fight last May.
- Former strongman competitor Eddie Hall transitions into boxing and makes his ring debut.
Co-feature: Anthony Taylor defends his MFB light heavyweight title against Matt Floyd.
Undercard bouts:
- Brandon Scott aka Swarmz vs. Brendon Davis aka BDave, middleweight
- Charlie Cox aka Big Stacks vs. Baffour Boateng aka Armz Korleone, heavyweight
- Jack Kay aka Ibiza Final Boss vs. Jordan McCann
- Jade Jones vs. Federica Riccio aka FederiKita, cruiserweight
- Adam Brooks vs. Rahim Amer Pardesi, light heavyweight
- Arabella Amblea Del Busso aka “Little Bellsy” vs. Andy Nguyen, middleweight
- Franciska Szabo vs. Tina Snows, cruiserweight
- Abdel Karim El-Madani vs. Luke Nevin, light heavyweight
How to watch: Fury vs Hall streams live on DAZN, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 6:00 p.m. BST in the UK.
Oshae Jones vs Elia Carranza 2
- Date: Saturday, June 13
- Time: 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT
- Platform: ESPN+
- Venue: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida
Oshae Jones defends her IBF super welterweight title against Elia Carranza in a rematch on Saturday, June 13 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.
- Jones (9-0, 3 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio won their first fight last July, defeating Miami’s Carranza (11-2, 3 KOs) by split decision.
- Stepping through the ropes in the rematch, Jones makes her second title defense, while Carranza makes her second attempt to become a champion.
Co-feature: Tiara Brown (20-0, 11 KOs) defends her WBC featherweight title against Hannah Rapp (8-0-1, 5 KOs).
Undercard bouts:
- Jasmine Artiga (15-0-1, 7 KOs) vs. Nataly Delgado (20-7-2, 5 KOs), Artiga’s WBA super flyweight title
- Evelin Bermudez (22-1-1, 8 KOs) vs. Estefany Alegria (14-1, 4 KOs), Bermudez’s WBO, WBA, and IBF light flyweight titles
Preliminary bouts:
- Jully Poca vs. Monica Medina, super lightweight
- LeAnna Cruz (11-0, 1 KO) vs. Rubi Gutierrez (8-3-1, 1 KO), super flyweight
- Brittany Sims (9-3, 5 KOs) vs. Naomy Cardenas (10-1, 2 KOs), bantamweight
- Pedro Veitia (7-0-1, 7 KOs) vs. Taiwo Afolabi (6-0, 6 KOs), middleweight
- Jordan Orozco Hernandez (16-0, 16 KOs) vs. Fernando Diaz (16-7-1, 6 KOs), bantamweight
- Keno Marley (1-0) vs. Jordan Gruszewski (5-1-1, 4 KOs), cruiserweight
- Sa’Rai Brown-El vs. Ashley Felix (7-3, 1 KO), light flyweight
- Jadden Addison (1-0) vs. Zavier Davis, lightweight
How to watch: Jones vs Carranza 2 streams live on ESPN+, starting at 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT.
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs Antonio Vargas
- Date: Saturday, June 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: DAZN
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez challenges Antonio Vargas for the WBA bantamweight title on Saturday, June 13 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
- Jesse Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas looks to become a three-division world champion, having previously held unified titles at flyweight and super flyweight.
- Houston’s Antonio Vargas (19-1-1, 11 KOs) defends his WBA 118-pound title after being reinstated as champion, while Seiya Tsutsumi was declared “Champion in Recess”.
Co-feature: Elif Nur Turhan (13-0, 8 KOs) of Turkiye makes the second defense of her IBF lightweight title against Gabriela Tellez (7-0, 3 KOs) of Vero Beach, Florida.
Undercard bouts:
- Arturo Cardenas (17-0-2, 9 KOs) vs. Jordan Martinez (16-0-1, 15 KOs), super bantamweight
- Adrian Rodriguez (10-0, 6 KOs) vs. Elias Montoya Terraza (13-0, 8 KOs), lightweight
- Ronny Alvarez (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Filip Stankovic (9-3, 6 KOs), super middleweight
- Trini Ochoa (21-1, 9 KOs) vs. Cristian Perez Hernandez (12-4-1, 7 KOs), super lightweight
- Hector Beltran (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Shaquile Felicia (3-1, 1 KO), super welterweight
- Xechal Xavier Esquivel (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Rayshawn Taylor (1-1-1, 1 KO), featherweight
How to watch: Rodriguez vs Vargas streams live on DAZN, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
UFC Freedom 250 at the White House
- Date: Sunday, June 14
- Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: Paramount+
- Venue: The White House in Washington, D.C.
UFC Freedom 250 takes place on Sunday, June 14 at The White House in Washington, D.C.
Main event: Two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria (17-0) defends his lightweight title against interim champion Justin Gaethje (27-5).
- Georgian-Spanish Topuria claimed the vacant 155-pound title last June by first-round knockout against Charles Oliveira.
- Gaethje of Safford, Arizona regained the division’s interim title in January by unanimous decision over Paddy Pimblett.
Co-main event: Two-division champion Alex Pereira (13-3) faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (13-2) for the interim heavyweight title.
- Pereira of Brazil aims to win a title in his third weight class after reclaiming the 205-pound belt with a first-round TKO in a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev last October.
- Gane of France looks to once again secure the interim title after challenging reigning champion Tom Aspinall last October in a bout that ended in a no contest due to an accidental eye poke that left Aspinall unable to continue.
UFC Freedom 250 card also includes:
- Sean O’Malley (19-3) vs Aiemann Zahabi (14-2), bantamweight
- Josh Hokit (9-0) vs Derrick Lewis (29-13), heavyweight
- Mauricio Ruffy (13-2) vs Michael Chandler (23-10), lightweight
- Bo Nickal (8-1) vs Kyle Daukaus (17-4), middleweight
- Diego Lopes (27-8) vs Steve Garcia (19-5), featherweight
How to watch: UFC Freedom 250 streams live on Paramount+, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
Jonathan Gonzalez vs Abraham Perez
- Date: Sunday, June 14
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: DAZN
- Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez defends his interim WBA flyweight title against Abraham Perez on Sunday, June 14 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
- Puerto Rican southpaw Jonathan Gonzalez (29-4-1, 14 KOs) makes the first defense of his title following a unanimous decision victory over Yankiel Rivera in January.
- Undefeated Abraham Perez (14-0, 7 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, makes his first attempt to earn one of boxing’s major belts after defeating Esneth Domingo by unanimous decision in April.
Co-feature: Undefeated Grand Rapids native Joshua Pagan (15-0, 5 KOs) defends his WBO NABO lightweight title against Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar (22-1-1, 12 KOs) of Mexico.
Undercard bouts:
- Troy Isley (15-0, 5 KOs) vs. Leonardo Di Stefano (17-7, 14 KOs), middleweight
- Brandon Moore (19-1, 10 KOs) vs. Donald Haynesworth (19-10-1, 17 KOs), heavyweight
- Bryant Jennings (26-4, 15 KOs) vs. Robert Simms (12-6-1, 3 KOs), heavyweight
- Jaquan McElroy (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. Damian Munoz, super welterweight
- Sardius Simmons (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Walter Burns (8-4, 6 KOs), heavyweight
- Lance Smith (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Jovanis Rodriguez (2-0-2, 1 KO), super lightweight
- Caleb J. Tirado (1-0) vs. Osmar Rodriguez (6-6, 2 KOs), bantamweight
- Shannel Butler (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Mayerlin Rivas (17-6-3, 11 KOs), featherweight
- Jasmine Hampton (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Yazmin Martinez Benavides (6-9, 1 KO), flyweight
How to watch: Gonzalez vs Perez streams live on DAZN, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.