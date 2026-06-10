Mayer vs Cameron headlines MVPW-06 in Birmingham this August

Mikaela Mayer faces Chantelle Cameron on Saturday, August 29 at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England. They battle for the unified super welterweight title with three belts on the line. The contest headlines MVPW-06: UK vs USA.

Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles brings her unified WBA and WBC belts to the ring. The three-division champion, who signed with MVP in March, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Mary Spencer last October.

Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs) of Northampton, England currently holds the WBO title at 154 lbs. The two-weight champion claimed the vacant belt in April, defeating Michaela Kotaskova by unanimous decision.

Following Cameron’s victory over Kotaskova on the Dubois vs Harper undercard in London, Mayer entered the ring and they came face-to-face.

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“Chantelle Cameron has always been a name I’ve hoped to add to my resume, and a fight I feel the sport of boxing deserves,” Mayer said. “With our come-forward, aggressive styles, I have no doubt that it will be one of the most exciting fights of our generation. Giving the fans the fights they want to see is what I do best… so here you go. Again.”

Cameron said, “I am over the moon this fight has been made. I asked MVP for this fight and they have delivered. I’ve always said I want the biggest fights in women’s boxing, and there isn’t a bigger fight right now than me against Mikaela Mayer. We’re both top-five pound-for-pound fighters, we’re both world champions, and we’re both coming to win.”

“I’ve been vocal about wanting to compete under equal rules and fight three-minute rounds, and that’s still something I strongly believe in. But Mikaela is the unified champion at 154 pounds and has made it clear she wants this fight over two-minute rounds, so I respect that. For me, the most important thing was making the biggest fight possible for the sport and giving the fans the matchup they’ve been asking for.”

“Thanks to my team, MVP, and Sky Sports for this huge opportunity. Saturday, August 29. Let’s go.”

Caroline Dubois faces Amelia Moore in co-feature

In the co-feature, Caroline Dubois defends her unified WBC and WBO lightweight titles against Amelia Moore.

London southpaw Dubois (13-0-1, 5 KOs) defeated Terri Harper by unanimous decision in April to retain her WBC title and claim the WBO belt.

Moore (4-0, 1 KO) of Middletown, Connecticut makes her first attempt to become a champion, following a unanimous decision victory over Bonnie Hunter in March.

“I’m excited to be fighting in the UK at home again,” Dubois said. “The crowd in London last time was incredible. I am looking forward to representing the UK on this card and defending my unified titles.”

“The goal is to fight for more belts at the end of the year so I need to focus and take care of business with a big win in Birmingham. Forever blessed and happy Most Valuable Promotions are keeping me active.”

Moore said, “I’ve spent most of my life pursuing this sport. Three Olympic cycles, countless international tournaments, years of learning, growing, and preparing for moments like this.”

“I respect Caroline and the path she’s taken to become world champion. That’s what makes this opportunity so meaningful. When the best are willing to face the best, everybody wins. August 29 is bigger than a title fight. It’s another step forward for women’s boxing, and I’m honored to be part of it.”

Tickets for Mayer vs Cameron go on sale Friday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m. BST / 5:00 a.m. ET via AXS.com, as per the MVP announcement on Wednesday.

The event airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the U.S.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.