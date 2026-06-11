Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs Jalil Hackett reported for Zuffa Boxing 9

The bout between Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Jalil Hackett has been reported for Zuffa Boxing 9 at the Infosys Theater at MSG in New York on July 26. The two fighters are expected to square off in a 10-round middleweight matchup.

Three-time middleweight title challenger Derevyanchenko (16-6, 11 KOs) of Feodosia, Crimea, Ukraine, won his previous bout last July by sixth-round knockout over Jeremy Ramos. Earlier in his career, the Brooklyn-based 40-year-old challenged Jermall Charlo for the WBC title, as well as Gennadiy Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs for the IBF title.

Hackett (12-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, D.C. is riding a three-fight winning streak. In his previous outing in February, the 23-year-old defeated Roberto Cruz Jr by majority decision.

Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported on social media, citing sources, that the fight has been “penciled in” and is “agreed to but not signed.” The promotion is expected to make a formal announcement once the contest is finalized.

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Zuffa Boxing recently announced the main and co-main event bouts for its ninth card.

In the main event, Brooklyn native Edgar Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs) and Steven Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) of Montreal face off in a 10-round super middleweight bout between former world title challengers.

In the co-main event, Brooklyn’s former IBF super lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) takes on Ricardo Salas (24-2-2, 18 KOs) of Mexico City in a 12-round welterweight bout.

Other matchup are expected to be announced shortly.