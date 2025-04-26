BKFC 73 Italy results: Camozzi vs Bicchi

Chris Camozzi faces Andrea Bicchi in the main event of BKFC 73, live on DAZN on Saturday, April 26 from Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy. The pair square off in a scheduled five-round bare-knuckle boxing bout with the cruiserweight title on the line.

Camozzi (3-1, 3 KOs) of Alameda, CA makes the first defense of his 205-pound belt. Bicchi (4-1) of Italy challenges for the strap on short notice, replacing Lorenzo Hunt, who withdrew from the rematch against Camozzi due to injury.

In the co-main event, Rico Franco (9-3, 7 KOs) of England meets Liverpool-based Irishman Jimmy Sweeney (19-4, 13 KOs) in a trilogy fight at welterweight. Franco defeated Sweeney in November 2019; the latter took revenge in September 2021. The pair battle it out for the BKFC European title.

Also on the BKFC 73 card is a heavyweight matchup between Haze Hepi of New Zealand and Steve Banks (4-2) of Hickory, North Carolina. Another contest at cruiserweight pits Ernesto Papa of Italy against Toni Estorer (1-1) of Germany. Plus, Nicole Schaefer (1-0, 1 KO) of Germany and Sara Bitto (1-0) of Italy clash at bantamweight.

BKFC 73 Italy live blog April 26, 2025 3:01 am EDT BKFC 73 Italy start time BKFC 73 Italy airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT. The local start time in Italy is 7:00 PM CEST.



Any thoughts on who wins the fight? Leave your comment below. Chris Camozzi and Andrea Bicchi at the BKFC 73 weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC

BKFC 73 Italy results

Get BKFC 73 Italy full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM CEST)

Chris Camozzi vs. Andrea Bicchi

Rico Franco vs. Jimmy Sweeney

Haze Hepi vs. Steve Banks

Ernesto Papa vs. Toni Estorer

Navid Mansouri vs. Ruslan Tokhtarov

Jindrich Byrtus vs. Arbi Chakaev

Jesus De Nazaret vs. Tomas Melis

Nicole Schaefer vs. Sara Bitto

Walter Pugliesi vs. Dominik Herold

Prelims (1:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CEST)