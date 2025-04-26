BKFC 73 Italy results: Camozzi vs Bicchi

Chris Camozzi faces Andrea Bicchi in the main event of BKFC 73, live on DAZN on Saturday, April 26 from Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy. The pair square off in a scheduled five-round bare-knuckle boxing bout with the cruiserweight title on the line.
Camozzi (3-1, 3 KOs) of Alameda, CA makes the first defense of his 205-pound belt. Bicchi (4-1) of Italy challenges for the strap on short notice, replacing Lorenzo Hunt, who withdrew from the rematch against Camozzi due to injury.
In the co-main event, Rico Franco (9-3, 7 KOs) of England meets Liverpool-based Irishman Jimmy Sweeney (19-4, 13 KOs) in a trilogy fight at welterweight. Franco defeated Sweeney in November 2019; the latter took revenge in September 2021. The pair battle it out for the BKFC European title.
Also on the BKFC 73 card is a heavyweight matchup between Haze Hepi of New Zealand and Steve Banks (4-2) of Hickory, North Carolina. Another contest at cruiserweight pits Ernesto Papa of Italy against Toni Estorer (1-1) of Germany. Plus, Nicole Schaefer (1-0, 1 KO) of Germany and Sara Bitto (1-0) of Italy clash at bantamweight.
BKFC 73 Italy start time
BKFC 73 Italy airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT. The local start time in Italy is 7:00 PM CEST.
Main card (2:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM CEST)
- Chris Camozzi vs. Andrea Bicchi
- Rico Franco vs. Jimmy Sweeney
- Haze Hepi vs. Steve Banks
- Ernesto Papa vs. Toni Estorer
- Navid Mansouri vs. Ruslan Tokhtarov
- Jindrich Byrtus vs. Arbi Chakaev
- Jesus De Nazaret vs. Tomas Melis
- Nicole Schaefer vs. Sara Bitto
- Walter Pugliesi vs. Dominik Herold
Prelims (1:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CEST)
- Marco Giustarini vs. Zdravko Dimitrov
- Giovanni Carpentieri vs. Josef Hala
- Enzo Tobbia vs. Michael Igwegbe