Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

Chris Camozzi vs Andrea Bicchi new BKFC Italy main event

Andrea Bicchi replaces Lorenzo Hunt, who withdrew from the rematch against Chris Camozzi due to injury

Bare KnuckleNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Chris Camozzi at the BKFC 50 weigh-in ahead of his bout against Lorenzo Hunt
Chris Camozzi at the BKFC 50 weigh-in on September 21, 2023, ahead of his bout against Lorenzo Hunt at 1STBANK Center in Denver, CO | BKFC

Chris Camozzi faces Andrea Bicchi in the new main event of BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy on April 26. Bicchi replaced Lorenzo Hunt, who withdrew from the rematch against Camozzi due to injury.

Reigning BKFC cruiserweight champion Chris Camozzi (3-1, 3 KOs) of Alameda, CA is coming off a win by knockout in the first round against Sawyer Depee. The 38-year-old is now opposed by Italian Andrea Bicchi, who was scheduled to make his promotion debut on the same card against Tomas Melis. The latter is now set to face Jesus De Nazaret.

In his previous bare-knuckle boxing bout last December, Bicchi dropped a split decision to Lee Browne. His resume includes victories over Simey Doherty, Jamie Macgregor Holt, among others.

“Andrea Bicchi is fighting in his hometown, so he has a lot to prove in front of his fans,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC. “He’s 4-1, his only loss was by split decision, he’s coming to fight and he’s coming to win. It’s a great local story for the Italian fans and should be a tremendous fight.”

The co-feature on the BKFC 73 fight card is a trilogy fight between Rico Franco (9-3, 7 KOs) of England and Liverpool-based Irishman Jimmy Sweeney (19-4, 13 KOs). The pair battle it out for the European title at welterweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.