Chris Camozzi vs Andrea Bicchi new BKFC Italy main event

Chris Camozzi faces Andrea Bicchi in the new main event of BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy on April 26. Bicchi replaced Lorenzo Hunt, who withdrew from the rematch against Camozzi due to injury.

Reigning BKFC cruiserweight champion Chris Camozzi (3-1, 3 KOs) of Alameda, CA is coming off a win by knockout in the first round against Sawyer Depee. The 38-year-old is now opposed by Italian Andrea Bicchi, who was scheduled to make his promotion debut on the same card against Tomas Melis. The latter is now set to face Jesus De Nazaret.

In his previous bare-knuckle boxing bout last December, Bicchi dropped a split decision to Lee Browne. His resume includes victories over Simey Doherty, Jamie Macgregor Holt, among others.

“Andrea Bicchi is fighting in his hometown, so he has a lot to prove in front of his fans,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC. “He’s 4-1, his only loss was by split decision, he’s coming to fight and he’s coming to win. It’s a great local story for the Italian fans and should be a tremendous fight.”

The co-feature on the BKFC 73 fight card is a trilogy fight between Rico Franco (9-3, 7 KOs) of England and Liverpool-based Irishman Jimmy Sweeney (19-4, 13 KOs). The pair battle it out for the European title at welterweight.