BKFC 73 weigh-in photos: Chris Camozzi vs Andrea Bicchi official for 205-pound title

Chris Camozzi and Andrea Bicchi made weight for their bare-knuckle boxing clash, headlining BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy on April 26. The pair square off in a five-round championship bout with the 205-pound title on the line. The event marks the promotion’s debut in the country.

Champion Camozzi (3-1, 3 KOs) of Alameda, CA weighed in at 204.2 lbs for the first defense of his belt. Challenger Bicchi (4-1) of Italy, who took the fight on short notice replacing Lorenzo Hunt, tipped the scales at 203 lbs.

The co-feature fighters Rico Franco (9-3, 7 KOs) of England and Liverpool-based Irishman Jimmy Sweeney (19-4, 13 KOs) came in at 165 lbs and 163.6, respectively. The pair square off in the trilogy fight with the BKFC European strap at stake.

Among other matchups, Haze Hepi of New Zealand weighed in at 270.6 lbs for his promotional debut against Steve Banks (4-2) of Hickory, North Carolina, who was 284.2 lbs. Plus, newcomer Nicole Schaefer (1-0, 1 KO) of Germany showed 135 lbs for her bout against Italy’s Sara Bitto (1-0), who showed 136 lbs.

The current BKFC 73 Italy lineup and weights are as follows:

Main Card

Chris Camozzi (204.2) vs. Andrea Bicchi (203) – BKFC cruiserweight title

Rico Franco (165) vs. Jimmy Sweeney (163.6) – BKFC European welterweight title

Haze Hepi (270.6) vs. Steve Banks (284.2)

Ernesto Papa (204.6) vs. Toni Estorer (203)

Navid Mansouri (155.8) vs. Ruslan Tokhtarov (156)

Jindrich Byrtus (198.6) vs. Arbi Chakaev (204.4)

Jesus De Nazaret (188) vs. Tomas Melis (185.2)

Nicole Schaefer (135) vs. Sara Bitto (136)

Walter Pugliesi (204) vs. Dominik Herold (202.6)

Prelims