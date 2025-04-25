Subscribe
BKFC 73 weigh-in photos: Chris Camozzi vs Andrea Bicchi official for 205-pound title

BKFC 73 features Chris Camozzi defending his 205-pound title against late replacement Andrea Bicchi in Florence, Italy

By Parviz Iskenderov
Chris Camozzi at the BKFC 73 Italy weigh-in ahead of his bare-knuckle boxing bout against Andrea Bicchi
Chris Camozzi at the weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of his bare-knuckle boxing bout against Andrea Bicchi, headlining BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC

Chris Camozzi and Andrea Bicchi made weight for their bare-knuckle boxing clash, headlining BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy on April 26. The pair square off in a five-round championship bout with the 205-pound title on the line. The event marks the promotion’s debut in the country.

Champion Camozzi (3-1, 3 KOs) of Alameda, CA weighed in at 204.2 lbs for the first defense of his belt. Challenger Bicchi (4-1) of Italy, who took the fight on short notice replacing Lorenzo Hunt, tipped the scales at 203 lbs.

The co-feature fighters Rico Franco (9-3, 7 KOs) of England and Liverpool-based Irishman Jimmy Sweeney (19-4, 13 KOs) came in at 165 lbs and 163.6, respectively. The pair square off in the trilogy fight with the BKFC European strap at stake.

Among other matchups, Haze Hepi of New Zealand weighed in at 270.6 lbs for his promotional debut against Steve Banks (4-2) of Hickory, North Carolina, who was 284.2 lbs. Plus, newcomer Nicole Schaefer (1-0, 1 KO) of Germany showed 135 lbs for her bout against Italy’s Sara Bitto (1-0), who showed 136 lbs.

Check out the current BKFC 73 Italy lineup and weights below.

Andrea Bicchi
Andrea Bicchi at the BKFC 73 weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of his bare-knuckle boxing bout against Chris Camozzi at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC
Andrea Bicchi pushes Chris Camozzi
Andrea Bicchi pushes Chris Camozzi at the BKFC 73 weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC
Rico Franco and Jimmy Sweeney face each other
Rico Franco and Jimmy Sweeney face each other at the BKFC 73 weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC
Rico Franco and Jimmy Sweeney
Rico Franco and Jimmy Sweeney at the BKFC 73 weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC
Haze Hepi and Steve Banks
Haze Hepi and Steve Banks at the BKFC 73 weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC
Ernesto Papa and Toni Estorer
Ernesto Papa and Toni Estorer at the BKFC 73 weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC
Navid Mansouri and Ruslan Tokhtarov come face-to-face
Navid Mansouri and Ruslan Tokhtarov come face-to-face at the BKFC 73 weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC
Jindrich Byrtus and Arbi Chakaev come face-to-face
Jindrich Byrtus and Arbi Chakaev come face-to-face at the BKFC 73 weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC
Jesus De Nazaret and Tomas Melis
Jesus De Nazaret and Tomas Melis at the BKFC 73 weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC
Nicole Schaefer and Sara Bitto
Nicole Schaefer and Sara Bitto at the BKFC 73 weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC
Walter Pugliesi and Dominik Herold
Walter Pugliesi and Dominik Herold at the BKFC 73 weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC
Marko Giustarini and Zdravko Dimitrov
Marko Giustarini and Zdravko Dimitrov at the BKFC 73 weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC
Giovanni Carpentieri and Josef Hala
Giovanni Carpentieri and Josef Hala at the BKFC 73 weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC
Enzo Tobbia and Michael Igwegbe shake hands
Enzo Tobbia and Michael Igwegbe shake hands at the BKFC 73 weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy | BKFC

The current BKFC 73 Italy lineup and weights are as follows:

Main Card

  • Chris Camozzi (204.2) vs. Andrea Bicchi (203) – BKFC cruiserweight title
  • Rico Franco (165) vs. Jimmy Sweeney (163.6) – BKFC European welterweight title
  • Haze Hepi (270.6) vs. Steve Banks (284.2)
  • Ernesto Papa (204.6) vs. Toni Estorer (203)
  • Navid Mansouri (155.8) vs. Ruslan Tokhtarov (156)
  • Jindrich Byrtus (198.6) vs. Arbi Chakaev (204.4)
  • Jesus De Nazaret (188) vs. Tomas Melis (185.2)
  • Nicole Schaefer (135) vs. Sara Bitto (136)
  • Walter Pugliesi (204) vs. Dominik Herold (202.6)

Prelims

  • Marco Giustarini (144) vs. Zdravko Dimitrov (145.8)
  • Giovanni Carpentieri (185.6) vs. Josef Hala (183)
  • Enzo Tobbia (186.2) vs. Michael Igwegbe (186.6)
