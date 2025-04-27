BKFC 73 Italy photos: Chris Camozzi bests Andrea Bicchi to retain title

Chris Camozzi retained his cruiserweight title on April 26 when he faced Andrea Bicchi in the main event of BKFC 73. Battling it out at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, the southpaw from Alameda, CA defeated the representative of the host country by unanimous decision. In the fifth round, the champion scored a knockdown, landing a lead right hand that forced the challenger to take a knee.

With the victory, 38-year-old Chris Camozzi made the first successful defense of his 205-pound belt and improved to 4-1. 28-year-old Andrea Bicchi, who took the fight on short notice replacing Lorenzo Hunt, dropped to 4-2.

“I never underestimated my opponent because he’s Italian,” Camozzi said post-fight. “I knew he would be tough as hell. He gave me hell, and I know he has a bright future in this sport. He’ll be back.”

“I didn’t get the finish, but this is one of the best nights of my life. To come here, where my grandfather is from, is a dream come true.”

Andrea Bicchi and Chris Camozzi throw punches during their bout at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

Chris Camozzi throws a punch during his bout against Andrea Bicchi at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

Chris Camozzi victorious over Andrea Bicchi at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

Rico Franco defeats Jimmy Sweeney in trilogy fight

In the BKFC 73 Italy co-main event, Rico Franco (10-3, 7 KOs) of England defeated Jimmy Sweeney (19-5, 13 KOs) of Ireland by unanimous decision in their trilogy fight that saw an extra round. All three judges scored it 10-9.

In addition to the victory, Franco, who landed a knockdown in the fourth round, claimed the BKFC European welterweight belt, bringing the overall count to 2:1 between the two.

Post-fight, Rico Franco called out the current BKFC 165-pound champion, Austin Trout of El Paso, Texas, saying, “If Austin wants it, we can go tomorrow.”

Jimmy Sweeney punches Rico Franco during their bout at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

Rico Franco throws a punch during his bout against Jimmy Sweeney at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

Rico Franco victorious over Jimmy Sweeney at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

In other BKFC 73 Italy bouts

Among other BKFC 73 results, Haze Hepi (1-0) of New Zealand debuted in the BKFC with a first-round knockout against Steve Banks (4-3) of Hickory, North Carolina at heavyweight. Ernesto Papa (1-0) of Italy defeated Toni Estorer (1-2) of Germany by knockout in the first round at cruiserweight.

Navid Mansouri (1-0) of England earned a 44-second KO of Ruslan Tokhtarov at light heavyweight. Another quick KO featured Jindrich Byrtus (1-0) of the Czech Republic eliminating Arbi Chakaev (1-1) in 32 seconds at cruiserweight.

Tomas Melis (1-0) of Slovakia defeated Jesus De Nazaret (0-1) by knockout in the first round at light heavyweight. The time was 1:34 into the round. Nicole Schaefer (2-0, 1 KO) of Germany defeated Italy’s Sara Bitto (1-1) by split decision at bantamweight.

Kicking off the main card, Walter Pugliesi (2-0) of Italy secured a unanimous decision over Dominik Herold (1-2) of the Czech Republic at cruiserweight. On his way to victory, Pugliesi scored two knockdowns in the second round.

Haze Hepi dominates Steve Banks during their bout at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

Haze Hepi victorious over Steve Banks at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

Ernesto Papa and Toni Estorer during their bout at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

Navid Mansouri lands an uppercut during his bout against Ruslan Tokhtarov at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

Jindrich Byrtus knocks down Arbi Chakaev during their bout at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

Tomas Melis punches Jesus De Nazaret during their bout at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

Nicole Schaefer and Sara Bitto throw punches during their bout at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

Nicole Schaefer victorious over Sara Bitto at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

On BKFC 73 Italy prelims

Atop the BKFC 73 prelims, Marco Giustarini (1-1) of Italy defeated Zdravko Dimitrov (0-3) of Bulgaria by unanimous decision at cruiserweight.

Among other matchups, Josef Hala (1-0) of the Czech Republic defeated Giovanni Carpentieri (0-1) of Italy by TKO in the first round at lightweight. In the event opener, also at light heavyweight, Italian southpaw Enzo Tobbia (1-0) defeated Michael Igwegbe (0-1) of Nigeria by knockout in the second round.

Marco Giustarini punches Zdravko Dimitrov during their bout at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

Josef Hala and Giovanni Carpentieri during their bout at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

Enzo Tobbia punches Michael Igwegbe during their bout at BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, April 26, 2025 | BKFC

BKFC 73 marked the debut of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in Italy. Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker were in attendance, among others.