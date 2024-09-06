BKFC 65 results, start time, live stream, Ferea vs Masson-Wong, main card, prelims

Christine Ferea (8-1) faces Jade Masson-Wong (3-1) in the main event of BKFC 65 live from Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 6. The bare knuckle boxing clash features the flyweight champion of San Jose, CA making the fourth defense of her title against the No. 1-ranked contender of Quebec City, Canada.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Jeremy Stephens (1-0) of Des Moines, Iowa and Bobby Taylor (6-2) of Memphis, TN. Also at lightweight, Trever Bradshaw (1-0) of West Haven, UT takes on Drako Rodriguez (1-0) of Sioux City, Iowa. As well, Mike Jones (0-1) of Orlando, FL meets Diego Romo (0-1) of Ecuador at lightweight.

Also on the card, an all-Utah heavyweight battle between newcomers Hayden Brown and Alex Davis. In another matchup at heavyweight, Jeremy Morrison (0-1) of St. George, UT goes up against Lewis Rumsey (1-4) of Williamsport, PA. In addition, Lehi Dominguez of Salt Lake City makes his BKFC debut against Kyle McElroy (1-4) of Albuquerque, NM.

Rounding out the card, local welterweight Dominico Salas makes his BKFC debut against Kaine Tomlinson Jr (0-1) of Roanoke, VA. Plus, Justin McDonald of Utah and Bryan McDowell of Maysville, KY make their promotional debut at middleweight.

On the top of the BKFC 65 prelims, Utah newcomers Ben Robinson and David Sanchez square off at cruiserweight. In another contest at cruiserweight, Zac Cavender of Utah fights Conor Bracken of Oakland, CA. Kicking off the action, Brandon Honsvick and Troy Dennison make their debut at featherweight.

BKFC 65: Ferea vs Masson-Wong results

Get BKFC 65: Ferea vs Masson-Wong full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT)

Christine Ferea vs. Jade Masson-Wong – Ferea’s BKFC flyweight title

Jeremy Stephens vs. Bobby Taylor, lightweight

Trever Bradshaw vs. Drako Rodriguez, lightweight

Diego Romo vs. Mike Jones, light heavyweight

Hayden Brown vs. Alex Davis, heavyweight

Jeremy Morrison vs. Lewis Rumsey, heavyweight

Lehi Dominguez vs. Kyle McElroy, light heavyweight

Dominico Salas vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr, welterweight

Justin McDonald vs. Bryan McDowell, middleweight

Prelims (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)