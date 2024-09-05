BKFC full fight video: Christine Ferea retains title by decision against Bec Rawlings

Christine Ferea is back in the ring on September 6, when she faces Jade Masson-Wong at BKFC 65. The pair squares off in the championship bout with the flyweight title on the line. The bare knuckle boxing fight card airs live from Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Riding a six-fight winning streak, Ferea (8-1) makes the fourth defense of her belt. In her previous outing last December at the same venue, the 41-year-old native of San Jose, California faced Australia’s former UFC fighter Bec Rawlings (3-3) in a rematch. The contest went the full distance. After five rounds, all three scores were 50-45 in favor of the representative of the country-host.

In her next fight in the BKFC 65 main event, Christine Ferea meets top ranked Jade Masson-Wong (3-1). The 31-year-old contender of Quebec City, Canada won three of her previous bouts, including the first-found stoppage against Gabrielle Roman in Edmonton, Alberta in March.