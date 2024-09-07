Photos: Christine Ferea decisions Jade Masson-Wong to retain title at BKFC 65

Christine Ferea retained her flyweight title on September 6, when she faced Jade Masson-Wong in the main event of BKFC 65. The bare knuckle boxing fight card took place at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ferea (9-1) of San Jose, CA defeated Masson-Wong (3-2) of Quebec City, Canada by split decision and made the fourth successful defense of her belt. After five rounds, one judge scored the fight 49-46 in favor of the challenger, while two other judges had the same for the champion.

“We both came out here and put it on the line. She did her best, I did my best. I’m sorry, guys – my next performance will be better,” Christine Ferea said post-fight. “Thank you to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, David Feldman, all of my sponsors – I appreciate you guys for giving me this opportunity.”

Christine Ferea vs Jade Masson-Wong | BKFC

In the co-main event, Jeremy Stephens (2-0) of Des Moines, Iowa defeated Bobby Taylor (6-3) of Memphis, TN by unanimous decision at lightweight with the scores 49-43 x3. Also at lightweight, Drako Rodriguez (2-0, 1 KOs) of Sioux City, Iowa defeated Trever Bradshaw (1-1) of West Haven, UT via second-round TKO.

In a light heavyweight contest, Mike Jones (1-1) of Orlando, FL scored a five-round unanimous decision (50-44 x3) against Diego Romo (0-2) of Ecuador. In an all-Utah heavyweight clash, Alex Davis (1-0, 1 KOs) defeated fellow newcomer Hayden Brown (0-1) and via first-round TKO due to doctor stoppage.

Also at heavyweight, Lewis Rumsey (2-4) of Williamsport, PA took the victory over Jeremy Morrison (0-2) of St. George, UT via TKO due to doctor stoppage in the second round. Another doctor stoppage at heavyweight saw Kyle McElroy (2-4) of Albuquerque, NM taking the win against Lehi Dominguez (0-1) of Salt Lake City in the first round.

Among other BKFC 65 results, local welterweight Dominico Salas (1-0) made his successful BKFC debut via second-round TKO against Kaine Tomlinson Jr (0-2) of Roanoke, VA. Plus, Justin McDonald of Utah (1-0) defeated Bryan McDowell (0-1) of Maysville, KY via first-round TKO at middleweight.

On the top of the BKFC 65 prelims, David Sanchez (1-0, 1 KOs) KO’d fellow Utah newcomer Ben Robinson (0-1) in the first round at cruiserweight. In another bout at cruiserweight, Zac Cavender (1-0, 1 KOs) of Utah stopped Conor Bracken (0-1) of Oakland, CA. In the event opener, Brandon Honsvick (1-0, 1 KOs) TKO’d Troy Dennison (0-1) in the first round at featherweight.

Jeremy Stephens vs Bobby Taylor | BKFC

BKFC 65 Salt Lake City

The next bare knuckle boxing event, BKFC 66 is scheduled for September 13 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. On the top of fight card, Miami-based Cuban Alberto Blas (5-0) defends his bantamweight title against undefeated contender Ryan Reber (6-0) of Pinellas Park, FL.