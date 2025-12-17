Video: Terence Crawford announces retirement from boxing

Three-time undisputed and five-division world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford retires from the sport of boxing. The 38-year-old native of Omaha, Nebraska, made the announcement via a video on Tuesday.

Over the course of his career, Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) won world titles in five different weight classes and became the undisputed champion in three divisions.

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In his most recent outing this past September – which turned out to be his final appearance inside the boxing ring – Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez. With the victory, he claimed all four major belts at 168 lbs. Earlier in his career, the undefeated southpaw conquered the 140 lbs and 147 lbs weight divisions.

In the video, Crawford says it was time to hang up his gloves and thanked everyone – including his opponents, fans, haters, family, trainers and team, promoters, and more.

“You are my legacy,” Crawford said.

“I’m stepping away from competing. Not because I’m done fighting, but because I’ve won a different kind of battle – the one where you walk away on your own terms. This isn’t goodbye. This is just the end of one fight, and the beginning of another.”

In addition to Canelo, the list of opponents Crawford faced and defeated includes Errol Spence Jr., Shawn Porter, José Benavidez Jr., Kell Brook, and Egidijus Kavaliauskas, among others.